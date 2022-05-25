Apple Valley will have a new community development director later in 2022.
Bruce Nordquist announced during the May 18 Apple Valley Planning Commission meeting he intends to retire as the city’s community development director on Aug. 31. He said he first notified city administration of his decision April 1.
“Of course, you would know there’s a little bit of theater in me and I would do it on April 1, and it would appear like an April Fool’s joke, and it wasn’t,” he said to the Planning Commission.
Nordquist has served as Apple Valley’s community development director since January of 2007. Prior to that, he worked for the city of Richfield for 32 years, progressing in positions related to both technical and supervisory roles in community development. He worked with planning, economic development, community design, housing policy and assistance and code enforcement.
He holds of a bachelor of arts in biology from St. Olaf College; a master of business administration from the University of St. Thomas, and he is certified through the American Planning Association’s American Institute of Certified Planners.
Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell said May 25 the City Council has not yet had a chance to discuss the recruitment process for Nordquist’s replacement.
“Staff will prepare a recommendation for the recruitment and selection process for presentation and discussion by the City Council in June. Our hope is to have the position filled by late summer,” he said.
