Bruce Nordquist says his decision to pursue a career in community development and city planning was triggered by a Time magazine article.
The piece equated a city with a living organism. The subject touched on the resurgence of cities in decline being like the regeneration of a cell, he said.
This resonated with Nordquist, who holds a bachelor of arts in biology from St. Olaf College and a master of business administration from the University of St. Thomas. He’s also certified through the American Planning Association’s American Institute of Certified Planners.
“I just looked at that and ... I saw a career alignment for a lifetime,” he said.
Nordquist, 70, retired from his role as Apple Valley’s community development director Aug. 31. That was also the same date the City Council proclaimed as “Bruce F. Nordquist Day in Apple Valley” during the Aug. 25 City Council meeting.
“Bruce advanced a motto of ‘Plant, Grow and Prosper’ to help spur interest and investment in Apple Valley. He was a key player in many signature development projects including Abdallah Candies, Apple Valley Business Campus, Applewood Pointe, Cobblestone Commercial, Cortland, Eagle Pointe, Foliage Medical Office, Frito Lay, Gabella, Galante, Nuvelo, Menards, Orchard Place, Orchard Path, Remington, Risor, Seasons, Springs, Uponor North America, Zvago, and many, many others,” City Administrator Tom Lawell wrote in his Aug. 25 report to the council.
“Throughout his long career he has demonstrated character, integrity, and leadership for the betterment of the Apple Valley community.”
He served as Apple Valley’s community development director since January 2007.
“This is a career capstone for me. And I couldn’t be more satisfied with how it occurred,” Nordquist said.
During that time, the Apple Valley’s population grew by over 10% to an estimated 58,000 in 2022. The market value of properties increased by over 30% to nearly $74 billion, according to the City Council-approved proclamation.
The proclamation says Nordquist “participated in over 370 meetings of the City Council, 350 meetings of the Planning Commission, 83 meetings of the Economic Development Authority and 37 meetings of the Urban Affairs Committee.”
“Apple Valley is a better place because of Mr. Nordquist’s tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the public good,” the document states.
Nordquist grew up in Robbinsdale and now resides in Bayport. Before coming to Apple Valley, he worked for the city of Richfield for 32 years, progressing in positions related to both technical and supervisory roles in community development. He worked with planning, economic development, community design, housing policy and assistance and code enforcement.
“I am blessed with two different experiences here, one in a fully developed suburb, aging suburb that required attention to areas in decline to redevelop and homes that were aging, that needed improvements, needed energy efficiency improvements,” he said. “I found the positions I held as providing an opportunity to manage change for an older community and to ... keep pace with the marketplace to be relevant, moving forward.”
When the position for Apple Valley’s community development director became available, Nordquist said he saw it as a chance to advance and go in new directions. This role has given him an opportunity to develop and support business investment in the community. Apple Valley was about 75% developed when he joined the staff, he added.
Nordquist said he believes some of his contributions include assisting “high quality” planning staff in managing the opportunities presented and taking the direction of the City Council to do a development in a way the Planning Commission can recommend. He noted that top-performing developers in the Twin Cities market have invested in Apple Valley during his tenure.
When he wasn’t conducting city business, Nordquist also served in the Apple Valley Rotary Club.
More recently, Nordquist and his staff have been busy with projects for Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road. The already approved projects in Orchard Place include a new Lunds & Byerlys grocery store, car wash, multiple restaurants and a 101-unit townhome development. Most of the remaining undeveloped acreage in Orchard Place is planned for mixed business use, according to Nordquist. The latest Comprehensive Plan recognizes the city’s interest in creating job locations to serve the people already living in the city, he said.
“It just gives them a choice; instead of commuting to somewhere to work, there can be more jobs here,” he said. “We’ve been driving that since about 2008 as a direction.”
Nordquist said the city is hoping to attract uses such as health services, medical manufacturing or other types of manufacturing.
When asked why 2022 was the year to retire, he said he has loved his work but he wants to spend more time with family, travel and pursue other hobbies such as reading, playing his trombone and working on projects. He also knows Apple Valley will be in good hands, he added.
“I would say that the some of the things that we are working on now are going to be realized in 2023-24, perhaps even 2025,” he said.
“The next director will benefit from that momentum and then can also call it their own ... I’m happy to share it because I’ve had plenty of success on behalf of Apple Valley, being here.”
