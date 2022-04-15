It was love at first sight when Kalley Swift looked into the mirror and saw her reflection wearing this lovely, delicate white wedding gown.
She found the ultra-stylish bridal gown on her first wedding dress shopping adventure alongside her mother Holly Swift inside the bridal boutique called My Darling Bridal in St. Paul.
Swift knew right away that this flowing bridal gown checked all the boxes. The wedding dress is designed with delicate, flowing shiny tulle fabric that looks like a princess might wear it and it has a form fitting, sweetheart bodice and the overall A-frame style accented with lacey, long sleeves.
"This dress was everything I wanted and more and I bought the dress on the spot," Swift said. "I never went to prom or homecoming and I never have had a dress like this, so I was so excited to get the dress," Swift said.
"The dress is everything I always wanted and more, next in line with how I feel about Matt," her fiancé, she explained. "The dress matches my feelings for Matt because he is everything I have wanted and more."
Little did she know last December when she bought the gown of her dreams that is was designed by Luce Sposa, a design firm in the Ukraine.
This Eastern European country is now known for its fight to preserve democracy in the Russian provoked war that has taken the lives of tens of thousands and forced millions out of their homes and livelihoods. Ukraine has a reputation of designing pieces for couture fashion and female seamstresses and designers create fashion that includes beautiful wedding dresses.
"I am really into the ballgown look that is loose and open on the bottom and tighter on top, and I loved the look with the glitter and glam," she said. Swift was in complete anticipation about shopping for the wedding dress shopping alongside her Holly Swift.
"When I found out the dress was sewn in Ukraine, I found out she has a big team that work in Ukraine that work on the dresses," she said.
Swift did a deep dive into researching the Ukrainian dress design firm and began following the company on Instagram.
"I found out they closed down a little bit and were posting about it on social media," Swift said.
"They were posting about the conflict and what they are working through and they have received an outflowing of support and have received so many comments online, and I was thankful they were still working and I was surprised they were able to finish my dress," Swift said. She had received an earlier email from the dress shop saying her dress may be delayed due to the conflict.
Swift was even able to customize the features of her dress to subtract some fabric from the puffy shoulders and to add some extra lining in the corset area so it did appear to be see through.
Swift, 25, has worked for the past two and a half years for the City of Farmington as a community development specialist. She prides herself on meeting and exceeding residents' needs.
"I treat Farmington as my community, my home and I give it my all with my work, and I know we can move forward stronger together," Swift said, referring to the changes at city hall with staff and leadership.
Swift and her fiancé Matt Moran plan an intimate winter wedding on Dec. 29, 2022.
The couple has dated for five years and have a funny story to tell their children about how they met in college. Kalley worked as a student assistant in a lab and she helped students with lab work and answered questions.
"Matt kept showing up during open lab hours and he would never talk but he would just sit there," she said. One day, the young man got up the courage and asked Kalley what she was doing after class the next day.
"I thought, oh crap, he needs help after hours," Swift said, not understanding this gentleman's intentions. When he asked her if she wanted to go for coffee, she joined him on the coffee date and that is how the couple's romance bloomed.
Matt proposed to Kalley on a recent 10-day vacation to Washington state when they toured the Pacific Northwest. They climbed two mountains and hiked hiked through the rainforest at Olympic National Park. They spent relaxing time at the Pacific Ocean and walked a mile trail along beach and this venue offered the prime spot for the wedding proposal. Matt found a flatter plateau rock and there were waves from the ocean hitting rocks just like a romantic film.
Matt decided to give Kalley an engagement ring designed to her liking while using his grandmother's diamond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.