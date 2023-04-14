all d196 bond referendum Q2 web.jpg

Eastview High School girls track and field members practice in a gymnasium at the school. District 196 officials say Eastview and the district’s other three comprehensive high schools don’t have enough gymnasium space for required physical education classes or for after school sports and other activities. The second question of the district’s proposed bond referendum would fund activity centers at all four high schools.

 District 196 photo

Would fund activity centers at high schools

Editor’s note: This story is the second of a two-part series looking at the proposed improvements and the cost of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s two-question bond referendum on the May 9 ballot special election. A story about the bond referendum’s first question ran in the April 7 edition of the newspaper and can also be found online at www.sunthisweek.com.

