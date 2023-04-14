Would fund activity centers at high schools
Editor’s note: This story is the second of a two-part series looking at the proposed improvements and the cost of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s two-question bond referendum on the May 9 ballot special election. A story about the bond referendum’s first question ran in the April 7 edition of the newspaper and can also be found online at www.sunthisweek.com.
The School Board voted in January to include a two-question bond referendum on the ballot in a special May 9 election.
The first question includes several items including two new schools, multiple building additions or renovations, money to purchase land for a new middle school and future elementary school, and safety and security projects. The first question’s improvements would cost an estimated $374.4 million. This means the tax impact on the district’s average value home of $400,000 would be $11.50 per month ($138 annually).
The second question deals with the addition of activity center space at each of the four comprehensive high schools. The passage of the second question is contingent on the first question passing. District officials say the activity center improvements would cost $119 million with a tax impact of $7 per month ($84 annually) on the district’s average value home.
The district said residents can go to district196.org/bond to calculate taxes on their specific property.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said if the referendum passes, the district anticipates there would be three bond issues over a 25-year period.
Stotts said the district had initially identified activity centers as a need to be addressed in a different phase not included in this proposed bond referendum. However, the district and School Board decided to separate the activity centers into a second referendum question based on community feedback later in the process.
“We’re going to honor what we heard in the survey with question one, and these are the items that we identified as our most immediate needs,” he said. “Then we’ll give people the opportunity to vote on question two, based on what we heard in the community sessions.”
The district defines an activity center as “a large multi-court space ringed by an elevated walking track with high ceilings to support a variety of activities.” Officials say these spaces would be used for physical education and other curricular classes; after-school cocurriculars and clubs such as basketball, baseball, dance, marching band, robotics and more; and be available for residents and community groups. These facilities would be an addition onto each high school.
According to the district, 30 of 53 metro school districts have at least one activity center.
Superintendent Mary Kreger said District 196 high schools don’t have enough gym space for classes during the school day.
“People are just competing for space to do what is required,” she said. “So having an opportunity for us to expand space, to meet our requirements, and then also to look at after the school hours; so that all of our teams are able to play and hopefully we’d have opportunities ... to partner with others too.” she said.
As an example, at Eastview High School, there are multiple physical education classes trying to be in the same spot on the track, in the weight room or in the available gym space, according to Matt Percival, Eastview athletic director.
“We’re limited and what we can even do, based on the available gym spaces that we have for what we can even offer academically,” he said. “We have to cut classes and not allow certain grades to be in those classes because we got to use other spaces and direct them elsewhere.”
Percival said there are also space challenges for intramural and other after-school activities. While officials want to continue to expand different community programs and what can be offered with emerging sports, such as pickleball, this ability is limited by the space.
Percival said not having enough gym space also forces sports teams such as baseball and golf to have to rent space in other communities. Different sports and activities have also gotten creative with using other spaces in the school to practice. He noted high jump practices have been conducted in the cafeteria as an example.
Kreger said the activity centers tie in with the district’s mission to educate every child because offering these activities and opportunities helps students feel engaged and connected.
“We heard that resounding from our students, frankly, at all of our high school visits, that they have so many opportunities. They feel such a sense of belonging and have such value for those communities and that impacts their attendance. It impacts their achievement,” she said.
Stotts said the earliest the bond referendum projects could start would be in 2024 and the latest the projects would expected to be completed would be the fall of 2027. The district would stagger the projects to make sure they’re getting competitive bids on all of them.
Anyone with questions about the bond referendum or groups that would like to hear more about referendum can contact the district at bondinformation@district196.org or 651-423-7700.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
