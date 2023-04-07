all d196 bond referendum Q1 web.jpg

Rosemount Middle School’s hallways are crowded between class periods. District 196 officials say Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. A proposed bond referendum would fund projects such as a new Rosemount Middle School building and additions onto RHS and Scott Highlands to address those space needs and more.

 District 196 photo

Proposed improvements include new schools, building additions

Editor’s note: This story is the first of two parts looking at the proposed improvements included in and the cost of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a May 9 special election. Look for the next story about the bond referendum’s second question in the April 14 edition and online at sunthisweek.com.

Tags

Load comments