Rosemount Middle School’s hallways are crowded between class periods. District 196 officials say Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. A proposed bond referendum would fund projects such as a new Rosemount Middle School building and additions onto RHS and Scott Highlands to address those space needs and more.
Proposed improvements include new schools, building additions
Editor’s note: This story is the first of two parts looking at the proposed improvements included in and the cost of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196’s two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a May 9 special election. Look for the next story about the bond referendum’s second question in the April 14 edition and online at sunthisweek.com.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 residents will vote on a two-question bond …
Rosemount-Apple Valley-School District 196 voters will have to decide whether to support a proposed bond referendum that would fund two new schools, multiple building additions, and various other improvements.
The School Board voted in January to include a two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a special May 9 election. The first question’s improvements would cost an estimated $374.4 million. This means the tax impact on the district’s average value home of $400,000 would be $11.50 per month ($138 annually). The district said residents can go to district196.org/bond to calculate taxes on their specific property.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said if the referendum passes, the district anticipates there would be three bond issues over a 25-year period.
“What people should remember; it isn’t like, their taxes are going to go up every time we issue more bonds. It’s gonna go up one time, and then it’ll hold steady,” he said.
The proposed improvements in the first question focus on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision. The recommendations were crafted with the help of a committee charged with future facilities planning.
District officials have said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the district’s southeast area. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space.
A district pamphlet about the referendum says 12 of 35 schools and learning centers have enrollments that exceed building capacity. Those buildings have crowded hallways and classrooms, and not enough gymnasium and cafeteria space. Stotts said the district expects enrollment to grow by about 1,000 students by 2030.
When asked what the district would do if the bond referendum’s first question doesn’t pass, Stotts said he anticipates that the district would look at additional boundary changes.
“I think that’s probably the biggest immediate impact at the elementary level for sure. We’ve already ... tweaked the secondary boundaries. So I think we’re OK there for a little bit of time,” he said. “I mean, it’ll just be a process where we’re going to have to try and get by. And so we’re going to look at every available space, even if they weren’t intended for the type of programming that we’re going to be forced to put in.”
Superintendent Mary Kreger said she also worries about the inconsistent experience that students are currently having. She noted, as an example, that not all students have access to adequate science labs at some schools.
“We’re not talking fancy, we’re just talking basics. And so I think if it doesn’t pass, we’ll just figure out how to keep doing what we’re doing as best we can to serve our kids,” she said.
According to the district, projects that would move forward if the first question for the 2023 bond referendum passes include safety and security improvements; a new 20th elementary school; constructing a new Rosemount Middle School building and repurposing the existing building for other uses; purchasing land for a new Rosemount Middle School and a future 21st new elementary school; Rosemount High School renovations; new science labs and upgrades at three middle schools and four high schools; additions onto Scott Highlands Middle School and Dakota Ridge School; renovating Transition Plus; performance arts space improvements at secondary schools and replacing furniture for “dynamic, flexible learning spaces at all schools.”
Safety and security
According to the district, the referendum would fund safety and security improvements including new and additional security cameras at every district site, radio communication upgrades, more outdoor lighting at high schools, replacing fire alarms where needed, and remodeling or redesigning some student bathrooms and locker rooms at secondary schools to improve privacy and supervision.
District officials say security camera and fire alarm systems are at the end of their life and more security cameras are needed at all sites. There’s also poor cellular and radio communications within district buildings.
New schools, land
The district says a new 20th elementary school would relieve crowding in elementary schools in the southeast part of the district. The district owns land for a future elementary school at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path in Rosemount.
Stotts said the new elementary school is expected to be a similar size to East Lake Elementary, which is the district’s most recently built elementary school. The capacity would be 638 students and the building size would be about 90,000 square feet.
A new Rosemount Middle School building would have a capacity of 1,300 students and be 240,500 square feet.
The location of a new Rosemount Middle School is to be determined. The referendum would include funding to purchase land for the new middle school and a future 21st new elementary school (which would not be constructed with this bond referendum). Stotts said the district is working to identify a specific property to purchase and has been in conversations with the city of Rosemount and private developers.
“Part of the challenge is there isn’t much land available, No. 1, and No. 2, we don’t have any money to do anything right now,” he said.
Kreger said for repurposing the existing Rosemount Middle School building, the district doesn’t have a concrete plan but some of the uses at the top of the list include a welcome center, more preschool classrooms or professional development space.
Renovations, building additions
Rosemount High School would be renovated to complete a project started with the 2015 referendum and a 300-student addition would be constructed. Stotts said the addition would be 55,000 square feet. Areas of the school set to get renovations include the kitchen, cafeteria, media center, classrooms and north commons.
Scott Highlands’ building addition would be 16,000 square feet, and Dakota Ridge School would get a 15,000 square foot addition. Renovations are planned for Transition Plus.
Dakota Hills, Valley and Scott Highlands middle schools, plus the four comprehensive high schools would get more science labs and upgrades, according to the district.
Performance arts spaces would be improved at secondary schools and furniture will be replaced at schools to create flexible learning spaces. District officials have previously said an example of a flexible learning space is the commons area near Apple Valley High School’s main entrance.
Timelines
Stotts said the earliest projects could start would be in 2024 and the latest the projects would expected to be completed would be fall 2027. The district would stagger the projects to make sure they’re getting competitive bids on all of them.
“If we flood the market with a bunch of construction projects all at one time, it’s going to take some of the contractors out of the bidding process, which is going to drive the price up,” he said.
Anyone with questions about the bond referendum or groups that would like to hear more about referendum can contact the district at bondinformation@district196.org or 651-423-7700.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.