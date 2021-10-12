Calling all book lovers to check out a book sale fundraiser in Rosemount.
Jo Gilbertson, president of the Friends of Robert Trail Library, invites the public to come see the massive collection of books at the six-day book sale.
This fundraiser runs from Oct. 18-23, in the Rosemount Robert Trail Library community room. Proceeds will support public library programming needs in this eleventh year event.
Friends of Robert Trail Library is a growing organization of community members whose mission is to share excitement for literacy and life-long learning through enhancing library service and resources.
“We have not had a sale since April of 2019 and we have two and half years of donated books to buy, and we do not normally have a sale in the fall,” Gilbertson said. The group was not able to offer the community a book sale since April of 2019 due to the pandemic.
Friends of Robert Trail Library volunteers have not been able to host meet the author events or do fun book giveaways during the last year and half like many non-profit organizations around the state.
Boasting 300-plus members on its mailing list, the group has been somewhat fluid in recent months with 25 due-paying members today who will work together and volunteer to make this year’s fundraising event a success.
“It is kind of slow motion to get back in the groove in providing books to people,” Gilbertson said.
Aiming to give greater access to book lovers, Gilbertson thinks this sale can give the opportunity for metro senior housing to come and stock internal libraries within senior living buildings.
Friends of the Robert Trail Library believe the community is blessed to see each book sale raises greater totals and the last fundraiser brought in $7,500.
“We hope to raise more, and we are looking forward to breaking that record this year,” Gilbertson said.
The public is welcome to attend the book sale:
Preview Night - 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. This premiere night is free to FRTL members or $10 at the door.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21 – The sale is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22 – 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The sale is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 23 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. bag sale, all that can fit in a grocery bag for $5.
Books prices: Adult hardcovers $1.00 and softcovers run 50 cents, children’s hardcovers are 50 cents and softcover books run 25 cents.
The sale inventory will offer a huge selection of fiction and nonfiction, books on tape and large print editions.
The group will host another community book sale next April.
Volunteers anticipate the community will show up to restock libraries, discover a new book or pick out the perfect gift.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
