Dakota County organizations seeing increased demand, food costs
In 2021, The Open Door spent $110,000 for food and that figure jumped to over $300,000 in 2022.
Food shelves like Open Door could get financial help through proposed bills in the state House and Senate.
Senate File 71, authored by District 56 Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, and its companion, House File 213, authored by District 4A Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, would provide a one-time $5 million appropriation from the general fund in fiscal year 2023 to the commissioner of human services for food shelf programs. The bills have finished the committee process in the House and Senate and were waiting to be heard on the floor as of Feb. 7.
“This bill, what it presents to us is the chance to offset the cost. We’re just spending a lot more money to keep the food on the shelves and it would be a welcome reprieve to see funding from the state to help ease that burden,” said Jason Viana, Open Door executive director.
Increased needs
Maye Quade said hunger relief has been an important issue to her, having previously served on Childhood Hunger Caucus as a state representative and also on the board of Hunger Solutions Minnesota. The proposed food shelf bills are timely with federal emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits set to expire in March and increased food insecurity with residents, she added.
“I just think it’s important for people to know that there are food shelves in our communities that they can visit and I want folks to know that Minnesotans are using food shelves to meet their food needs, whether that’s for young families, for senior citizens and anyone in between,” she said. “Just knowing that it’s a place where people can ask for food without strings, without judgment and for the things they need.”
Gov. Tim Walz’s office said in his 2024-25 biennial budget proposal released in January that Minnesotans “made more than 3.6 million visits to food shelves in 2021. Relatedly, Minnesota has seen a 15% increase in the number of people participating in SNAP between 2020 and 2021.” The report also said a statewide survey of food shelf clients and managers indicated food shelves also need more freezer or cooler and dry storage space to expand their food services to meet the higher demand.
Walz’s budget proposal includes $12 million in fiscal year 2024-25 and $12 million in fiscal year 2026-27 to increase the base funding for the Minnesota Food Shelf program; $19 million in one-time funding in fiscal year 2024 to improve and expand emergency food distribution facilities across the state and $6 million in fiscal years 2024-25 and 2026-27 to support more outreach and application assistance to people who may be eligible for SNAP.
Open Door primarily focuses on western Dakota County communities but will serve clients who come from other areas of the county to get assistance. Viana said Open Door has 32 places around Dakota County from South St. Paul to Farmington and Lakeville where food is made available at least once a month.
Open Door was also previously offering large-scale weekly food distributions at the Metcalf Middle School property in Burnsville since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those distributions have had to be suspended, according to Viana.
The distributions were typically serving 400 to 500 households a week.
“In the last month, we’ve had to pause that distribution, because we’ve had upwards of (600) and 700 households coming to that drive-thru and we couldn’t support it,” he said. “We don’t have enough staff or volunteers or we’ve got to just rethink how we do that.”
360 Communities, another nonprofit organization serving all of Dakota County, assists victims of domestic and sexual violence, students struggling through school and their family, and people working through poverty. With regard to its food shelf operations, more people have been using its five food shelves and there is less food available for purchase or being donated to stock the shelves, said President and CEO Jeff Mortensen.
Mortensen said 360 Communities gets food through purchasing from food banks like Second Harvest Heartland; rescue food from local stores and in-kind donations from the public.
“What we’ve seen is the amount of food available at our food shelves, has decreased by about 5% compared to the prior year,” he said. “There’s a variety of reasons for that.”
The number of appointments being made at the food shelves has increased, according to Mortensen. 360 Communities’ fiscal year runs from October to September. In fiscal year 2021 there were 8,426 while the appointments in fiscal year 2022 totaled 11,861. Appointments are also being scheduled further out for as long as a month.
“We’re four months into our new fiscal year, almost halfway through and the demand has continued to go up. We haven’t seen it decrease,” he said.
The one-time funding in the bills would be distributed through grants with amounts that would be determined based on need and a distribution formula set in state statute. There are 492 food shelves that participate in the emergency food assistance program and 250 to 300 food shelves are expected to apply if the bills are signed into law, Maye Quade said.
Maye Quade said existing state statute is prescriptive about how the grant dollars could be spent. The funding could be used for infrastructure to support food distribution.
“It also specifies ... that 96% of the money has to go to food shelves,” she said. “There’s only 2% used for administrative costs.”
Maye Quade said she’s hopeful the bills will be passed in the near future so the money can be appropriated to food shelves as soon as possible.
When asked if 360 Communities would apply for a grant should the dollars become available, Mortensen said the nonprofit would need to look at the requirements before deciding.
Viana said he anticipates Open Door would apply for a grant.
