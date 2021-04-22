District 196 students advocating for proposed legislation
Anushka Chaudhari said she still remembers when she was unable to access gifted and talented programs she first qualified for.
She said she started off as an elementary school student who was involved in gifted and talented programs. However, the school she attended later started to “cut off” students who had previously qualified for those programs and named those students “Young Scholars,” she said.
“While Young Scholars gave me the experience of a lifetime, I saw what activities that students in gifted and talented programs did and immediately felt upset that I was qualified but was cut,” Chaudhari said. “I wanted everyone to experience those because I saw how the programs benefited the students involved. It didn’t seem fair that only a portion of students had access to it, rather than students who qualified but weren’t given the opportunity.”
Chaudhari, now an Eastview High School junior, said the experience affected her because she felt cut off from experiences she believed would help her. She saw friends who went to the programs and gained maximum benefits they could apply in middle and high school.
“Another overlooked issue is that these programs generally have few students with disabilities and few youth from underrepresented cultural groups. These students often were completely cut off from these programs, probably affecting their learning futures. Seeing all of these negatives made me want to do something so that more people could gain the greatest benefits from their schooling,” she said.
Those experiences led her to become involved in advocacy efforts with the educational nonprofit Innovate Instruction, Ignite Learning. She’s the chair of increasing awareness of and enhancing advocacy for advanced program funding. Innovate Instruction, Ignite Learning hopes that companion bills introduced in the state House and Senate will be passed to address the issue. Chaudhari and three other students from Eastview High, Dakota Hills Middle School and Falcon Ridge Middle School addressed the District 196 School Board in March to encourage members and the district to support the bills.
“These opportunities to learn about creative, critical, and other advanced thinking skills are crucial to any child’s success in the future, both in District 196 and the state,” Chaudhari said in an interview. “With each coming year, fewer and fewer students in our state have access to these programs. There need to be opportunities for younger students to have the programs that students in my grade had access to.”
Bills, recommendations
In March, House File 1994 and Senate File 1700 were introduced. As of April 20, the House bill had been referred to the Education Finance Committee and the Senate bill to the Education Finance and Policy Committee. Neither has moved out of committee.
Both bills would raise the adjusted per pupil unit funding for gifted and talented programs from $13 to $39 and mandate those dollars only be spent for education-related gifted and talented programs.
The bills would also require districts to provide professional development opportunities related to gifted and talented programming, adopt guidelines for assessing and identifying students for participation in those programs, use research-supported gifted programming, and offer programs that address cognitive and affective needs for identified gifted students and evaluate their gifted programming effectiveness in collaboration with the Department of Education.
In late 2020 the School Finance Working Group, an external group created by former Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, came out with an 85-page report, “80-20-10: Bringing Equity to Minnesota’s Education Finance System.” In the document, the group laid out recommendations to improve adequacy and stability of pre-K-12 education funding; target revenue to close achievement and opportunity gaps; improve staff recruitment, retention and development; and provide equity for taxpayers in communities.
In the report, the group recommends rolling seven formulas, including gifted and talented revenue, into the basic education formula.
“Over the past 20 years, Minnesota’s education funding has gotten more complex as governors and Legislatures attempted to address issues, ameliorate inequities in funding, and make political and ideological compromises, all within biennial budget targets,” the report states. “As a result, there are multiple tiers on equalization factors, multiple formulas for (special education), and an increased number of smaller funding streams.”
Chaudhari’s district, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, hasn’t taken an official position on the dedicated funding stream for gifted and talented programs, said Director of Operations Mark Stotts.
Stotts said his personal view as a finance director is he would rather see all funding to go the basic formula so districts have the freedom to determine which programs are important to them. The district spent nearly $2 million on gifted and talented programs in 2019-20, and even if the per pupil funding is increased for those programs, it likely wouldn’t change the gifted and talented programming, he added.
“In District 196, we’d still fund the gifted and talented programs since it’s a priority need in the district. We wouldn’t change what we’re doing just because the revenue was rolled into the basic formula; but that’s our district. Other districts may not see it as a priority need,” he said. “Every district is different, and I believe that programmatic decisions are best left to school boards.”
According to Innovate Instruction, Ignite Learning, gifted students are an underserved population in schools. Bill Keilty, president of Innovate Instruction’s board, said shifting categorical funding for gifted and talented into the basic education formula would set gifted education back 50 years in Minnesota.
“Without a categorical line for gifted education, that has an expectation that all districts will have a gifted program and be held accountable to do so, districts will revert to a demonstrated history of folding gifted funding into the general fund and their gifted program disappears. To date, only a quarter of the 311 school districts in the state have gifted programming with $13 (per pupil unit),” he said.
“With our legislation gifted funding will triple to $39 PPU in the second year of implementation. We are proposing that in the first year of funding $26 PPU would be allotted to districts to ramp up the programming, prepare their teachers for this systemic change, determine what they are already doing well and ramp up areas of challenge.”
Chaudhari said the bills would bring accountability to school districts and equity for students. Innovate Instruction started an online petition at http://chng.it/bxSHCJvYJJ and has been encouraging community members to sign it in support of the bills.
“Many students currently are left out of advanced programs if they are students of color, students with disabilities, English language learners, or students who come from low-income families. Under the new bill, all students will learn creative and critical thinking,” she said.
House District 56B Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, and District 57 Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, are among the bills’ authors.
Berg said she believes a large piece of the student population is being left out. Sometimes it’s because the school students attend don’t offer gifted and talented programs. She added this is a detriment to those students because the community is missing out on their talents.
Clausen said he believes it’s best for gifted and talented program funding to be kept separate. He noted that the timing of the bill might not be the best because of COVID-19 and many students’ struggles with distance learning.
“The problem is that ... you’re competing against a lot of other priorities within the education and there’s always, never enough money to cover so many things,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.