Community remembers resident's volunteerism
Paul Chellsen said if there was a “Mr. Apple Valley,” Bill Tschohl would that person.
Tschohl, a longtime volunteer and Apple Valley resident, was a familiar face in the community after being active with multiple groups over the years. Chellsen met Tschohl nearly 10 years ago through their involvement with Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. He said people could not say, “No,” to Tschohl when he looked for support for various causes.
Tschohl died Monday, July 19, at age 87. He was remembered during visitation on July 27 and a funeral service on July 28.
Officials from the city of Apple Valley and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District also acknowledged and expressed gratitude for Tschohl’s work in the community during the July 22 City Council and July 26 School Board meetings.
“He is the real thing; authentic, selfless, kind, warm and you see and feel it when he is in the room. People also knew he walked the talk. This is a man that was still working hard to get donations for the annual golf tournament as he was going to the hospital,” Chellsen said. “If there was someone in need he would champion their cause; from veterans to polio awareness to school lunches, Bill was an advocate.”
Lifetime of service
Tschohl was born in Mankato on July 3, 1934, to Harry and Agnes Tschohl.
He contracted polio at age 16 and underwent months of rehabilitation and recovery. He suffered from post-polio syndrome but still led an active life and was driven to “a life of charitable service above and beyond what anyone would consider normal,” according to his obituary.
Tschohl moved to Apple Valley in 1979 and began a successful career as a real estate agent. He was a Realtor for over 34 years, winning several awards and accolades, according his family.
Tschohl had a passion for fishing and loved spending time with family and friends on fishing trips.
He volunteered and served with numerous groups including Knights of Columbus, Exchange Club, Rotary, End Polio Now, Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors, District 196 Foundation, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Campaign, MN Valley In-Fisherman Club, Apple Valley Thank a Cop program, Boy Scout Troop 205, Friends of Scouting Northern Star Council BSA, Boy Scouts of America and Math Fischer memorial breakfast.
Tschohl was also a longtime columnist for Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune. Chellsen said Tschohl had a habit of taking notes of everything he was involved with, which were often used for articles that ran in the newspaper and his columns.
“At one point I had been in the paper representing our organization five straight times,” he said. “His notes are an archive of his volunteerism in Apple Valley.”
Dakota County Commissioner and former Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland first became acquainted with Tschohl as a District 196 School Board member in the early 1990s. She began working with him more closely in 1998 after a teenage boy was hit by a car and killed in his neighborhood. Tschohl and his wife, Nancy, wanted the city to do something to make things safer for pedestrians. Over the years, Hamann-Roland became close friends with the couple and Tschohl helped with her campaigns to run for local offices.
Hamann-Roland said Tschohl never complained and he was like the Energizer Bunny with his volunteer service. He was committed to making Apple Valley the best it could be for his family, friends and other community members. When Apple Valley was named one of Money Magazine’s top communities, Tschohl made copies of the article and handed it out to people.
“He loved Apple Valley like a family and only wanted the absolute best for the community. He was tireless in his commitment,” she said.
Apple Valley Rotary member Karen Kirkman worked with Tschohl on the club’s Polio Plus fundraisers. She said he was well connected in the community and was integral to the fundraiser. He knew who to contact, helped to get articles in the newspaper and collected silent auction items.
Tschohl was also a person who always positive. He wanted to lift others up and was “always one to notice when someone did a good job,” Kirkman said.
Apple Valley Rotary President Brian Bessler said Tschohl had a way of making every Rotary member feel special.
“One example was he personally made sure every member hand signed a birthday card that every member received on the week of their birthday. He also encouraged everyone to get involved in fund raising for nonprofits not just Rotary,” he said.
While Tschohl was a member of the District 196 Foundation Board, he was passionate about the foundation’s weekend food program. Khia Brown, District 196 director of community education and a foundation ex-officio board member, said she was always impressed by the amount of networking he did and enjoyed seeing his interactions in the community.
Brown said Tschohl remained active with the foundation even when he was no longer a board member. As recently as two months ago, she got a voicemail from him about money for a student’s scholarship.
“I used to tease him that he had 10 times the energy that I did, and I wish I only had half of what he did. He was just such a go-getter,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.