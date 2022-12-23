av fire dept 4 web.jpg

Community members gather at an Apple Valley fire station during one of the Fire Department’s open houses in October. City officials expect construction on improvements to the city’s three fire stations to begin in spring 2023. One of the projects involves demolishing the existing Fire Station No. 2 and building a new station on the same property.

 City of Apple Valley photo

Construction expected to begin in 2023

Planned improvements for the Apple Valley’s three fire stations are closer to becoming a reality.

