Construction expected to begin in 2023
Planned improvements for the Apple Valley’s three fire stations are closer to becoming a reality.
The Apple Valley City Council awarded 28 bid contracts related to the projects as part of its consent agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting. The consent agenda includes items that are considered routine and are approved with a single vote and without discussion.
“This project will end up likely in the neighborhood of 50 to 60 different contracts for different components of construction. We awarded contracts on 28 of the 29 contracts that were prepared by the architect/construction manager, but there are still a significant number of contracts that will be created over the next several months and others that have been going for some time,” Assistant City Administrator Charles Grawe said on Dec. 19. “For example, the architect fees are considered part of the project costs and those have been incurred over the past year.”
In October, the City Council approved plans and specifications related to the projects and authorized advertising for the receipt of bids on Nov. 17. Grawe said at that time the entire budget project presented to the council was $20 million.
Apple Valley Fire Chief Chuck Russell said Dec. 19 the department would like to start construction work at fire Station No. 2 in spring 2023. The projects at fire stations No. 1 and 3 may begin in March, depending on the availability of building supplies.
The Fire Department is seeking to make changes at its three stations for health and safety improvements. The city is funding the projects through 2021 facilities capital improvement project bonds.
The City Council approved the overall project for Fire Station No. 2 on Sept. 22. The project plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location. The new station would be constructed with environmental features, including low water flow features, water recycling and energy-efficient lighting, that would meet Green Globe certifications. The property would also have a conduit for electrical vehicle charging stations but are not planned for immediate installation because the building is not expected to be fully staffed for several years, the city said.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, and a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
Russell has previously said the improvements at fire stations No. 1 and 3 include creating a storage room in the garage bay for the firefighting gear. The current firefighting standards suggest that turnout gear be stored in a separate room having a negative pressure and the exhaust air vented outdoors. The standards also suggest storing gear out of the sunlight.
The stations will also have additional space to decontaminate equipment with deep sinks to wash helmets, boots and equipment. There will be adequate counter space to decontaminate medical gear to eliminate pathogens and all surfaces will be non-porous so they can be cleaned after the gear is clean.
The fitness area on the mezzanine area at Fire Station No. 1 will be enclosed so firefighters will not be exposed to diesel and gas exhaust fumes.
