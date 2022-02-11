Construction to start in 2023
Apple Valley’s municipal golf course is set to get some improvements in 2023.
The City Council awarded a bid of roughly $2.09 million to Liebold Irrigation Inc. to replace the irrigation and additional on-course work at Valleywood Golf Course on Jan. 27.
Two bids were received on Jan. 12 with Liebold Irrigation being the lowest bidder. The work includes replacing the irrigation system, construction of new tees and relocating of the green on Hole No. 3, aligning trees and changes to the fairway on Hole No. 15. The driving range tee line will also be reconfigured and drainage issues will be fixed at No. 17.
The project will be funded with dollars from the Valleywood improvement fund. Construction is planned to start in July 2023 with substantial completion in November 2023 and being finished in December 2023, according to a Jan. 27 city report.
The City Council approved a new 10-year business plan for the municipal 18-hole golf course in July 2021. The document includes revenue projections, potential capital improvements and other goals. The city also hired Norby Golf Course Design to review Valleywood and provide a renovation plan.
The recommended projects include tree management, driving range improvements and improvements at the third, 15th, 17th and 18th holes. The bid approved on Jan. 27 does not include paving on the third, 15th and 18th holes or the driving range.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson has previously said the course finished with close to 39,000 rounds of golf played in 2021. The golf course averages 31,000 rounds played annually.
An estimated 50,000 to 60,000 people visit the course annually. The course is used for golf practice, the driving range, lessons, cross country skiing, dog walking, cross country running and private events. Valleywood is the largest public open space in Apple Valley’s park system, representing about 21% of all city park property, according to the city.
Apple Valley voters approved the initial investment in purchasing the land and golf course construction with a $1.47 million referendum 1973. The first nine holes opened for play in 1976 and the second nine holes opened in 1977.
Today, the 190-acre golf course also has a 30-station artificial turf mat driving range, 55 battery-operated golf cars, two practice putting greens, golf pro shop, food and beverage service with a full liquor license and banquet space for large outings and receptions.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.