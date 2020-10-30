Mount Olivet Assembly of God becomes one of the church’s campuses
An Assembly of God church with multiple campuses in the Twin Cities metro has expanded into Apple Valley.
In late August, the Mount Olivet Assembly of God congregation, located at 14201 Cedar Ave., voted to become part of Bethel’s Rock, which has church locations in Farmington and Richfield.
Before the former Mount Olivet site began holding worship services as Bethel’s Rock on Sept. 20, Farmington had been the newest Bethel’s Rock campus, opening in the former Christian Life Church on Highway 50 about a year ago.
“This whole thing has really been just a walk with God, you know where we feel God’s leading us,” said James Biffert, Bethel’s Rock lead pastor. “I can tell you where we’re going from this point, I know we have a responsibility to Apple Valley, Farmington and Richfield and we’re going to fulfill our responsibility to minister to the spiritual needs of those communities.”
Biffert said Bethel’s Rock has church sites in other countries including Cuba and Kenya. The Bethel’s Rock congregation in the metro started about 65 years ago as Bethel Assemblies of God in south Minneapolis. The church later moved to Richfield after outgrowing its Minneapolis location and the church’s name was changed to Bethel’s Rock.
Mount Olivet’s journey of changing from a self-sustaining church congregation to joining with a larger church began after its former senior pastor resigned his position to take accept another pastor position out of state. The congregation conducted a year long search for a new pastor, but that process failed to produce a replacement. The interim pastor, who was familiar with Bethel’s Rock, then introduced the idea of becoming a campus of that church, Biffert said.
Biffert and his wife were invited to meet with the Mount Olivet board and the church later voted to join Bethel’s Rock.
“They really wanted to see a lot of new excitement and energy; the church had grown older,” he said. “There ... was a need at some of the ministry areas and staffing, and it was going to be a challenge just standing as a single church to bring all of those things about.”
The church’s new leadership now includes Biffert and Taylor Apple, who serves as the Apple Valley campus pastor.
“We have a live speaker so, Pastor James will come around to every campus. We don’t do video which is what a lot of campuses do,” Apple said. The only service where Biffert is on a video is the 9:45 a.m. service in Richfield.
Bethel’s Rock has offered in-person services since the summer when places of worship were allowed to resume in-person gatherings with certain COVID-19 related health restrictions.
When the pandemic first hit, Bethel’s Rock, like many churches, quickly transitioned to online services, but it still found creative ways to keep its congregation connected.
“Even when it snowed on Easter, we did drive-in services. So, we did a drive-in service at Richfield and a drive-in service at Farmington and those were packed. We had people come in from all over, people who went to other churches,” Biffert said.
Biffert said the church continues to offer online services for people who are concerned about meeting in the physical church building. Bethel’s Rock leaders decided to reopen when it could to give people the choice if they wanted to return to worshiping in-person. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks during services and other precautions have been taken.
Bethel’s Rock in Apple Valley offers a Sunday worship service at 10:15 a.m. Richfield has three Sunday morning services at 8:15, 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. while and Farmington has one at 9:15 a.m. Farmington and Richfield also both offer 7 p.m. Wednesday night services.
The Apple Valley campus is planning a “grand opening” event that’s open to the community on Jan. 17 with food, a photo booth and more, Apple said. Biffert said if COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow for a gathering of that type, the church will still find a way to celebrate it.
“It’s basically like everybody that’s dealing with it right now. You have to have the flexibility to pivot,” he said. “We’re planning as though the best is going to happen and making adjustments on the fly as best as we can.”
For more information about Bethel’s Rock, visit bethelsrock.org/apple-valley.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
