Eastview High was one of state’s first chapters
Before Erik Wanberg graduated from Eastview High School in 2019, he had been part of the school’s Best Buddies chapter for two years.
He was the chapter’s president for the 2018-19 school year. Best Buddies is a nonprofit that seeks to foster friendships between people with and without intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“Best Buddies seemed like a great way to meet new people. The special education community at Eastview is full of amazing, accepting students with and without disabilities,” he said. “When you get together with people like that, everyone can really just be themselves. This is what made me excited to join.”
He was matched with a student named Carter, who has Down syndrome. The friendship grew and they have remained friends for nearly five years.
“My buddy and I love watching movies, going to the park, bowling, getting food, and playing video games. Now that I am in college, we talk over the phone and occasionally get together when we are both free,” Wanberg said. “We will always stay in touch. In only a few years we have truly become lifelong friends.”
Wanberg, now a junior at the University of Minnesota, has gone on to start a Best Buddies chapter at the Twin Cities campus. The group began meeting during the 2020-21 school year. Last year’s events were virtual, and this is the first year they are meeting in person.
Wanberg said Eastview’s special education staff are “truly incredible” and have set an amazing model for the rest of Minnesota.
“Students with intellectual and developmental disabilities sometimes feel left out. Football games, homecoming, and prom are all traditional high school events that can be intimidating or less accessible for some students. This is a program that bridges the gap between the special education classroom and the rest of the school,” he said. “That is a very important bridge that isn’t always there without programs like Best Buddies. We have seen members not only find lifelong friendships, but also the confidence they need to be outgoing and make even more friends outside of our program. At the core of Best Buddies, we want to make sure everyone is included.”
Best Buddies International, headquartered in Miami, Florida, was founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver. Today, the organization has programming in all 50 states and more than 50 countries.
Minnesota has had paid Best Buddies staff since 2020 and the organization has seen exponential growth in the state the last few years with new chapters forming. Prior to 2020, the state had fewer than 10 chapters, said Katey DeMarais, state director for Best Buddies in Minnesota.
“Our goal is to provide lifelong opportunities for social inclusion for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across Minnesota from elementary school through adulthood,” she said. “Best Buddies volunteers, students and advisors at each of our school chapters are part of making that happen, and are changing lives, one friendship at a time.”
As of April, there were chapters at three elementary schools, three middle schools, 12 high schools and one university chapter. Falcon Ridge Middle School, Farmington High School and Lakeville North High School are some of the other Dakota County schools with Best Buddies programming. Another 10 schools, including Black Hawk Middle School, are planning to open their chapters this fall, DeMarais said.
“The message from us is we’re here we’re ready to be a partner with schools to have this club, this social opportunity for students with disabilities and students without disabilities,” she said.
Long Best Buddies history
Eastview’s Best Buddies chapter was one of the first founded in Minnesota, opening Jan. 1, 2005. Armstrong High School in the Robbinsdale School District opened its chapter a few months earlier during the same school year, on July 1, 2004, DeMarais said.
Eastview’s chapter is advised by Sonya Roe, a special education teacher, and Caroline Gettz, a special education paraprofessional.
The chapter has had up to 80 students in previous years, though those numbers have declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, 46 students are registered and there are 10 buddy pairs, Roe said.
“We’ve had more than that in other years, but that’s a pretty good number,” she said. “I mean, my hope was to make sure that every one of ... the students from special ed that signed up and wanted a buddy got a buddy and we were able to do that.”
Eastview High junior Zoey Svenson has been part of Best Buddies since she was in ninth-grade and involved with special education classrooms since she was in sixth grade at Falcon Ridge Middle School. She is a chapter co-president this year.
“My sister has Down syndrome so I grew up knowing how to help people with special needs excel in certain situations. I loved working with my sister and protecting her from rude people who didn’t understand her,” she said. “From the first time I can remember, I knew it had to be my mission to help outsiders understand this fantastic group of people.”
Buddies are matched up by Roe based on students’ mutual interests and personality traits, Svenson said. Roe added that she’s seen many of the buddy pairs continue beyond high school.
“It’s a very open and accepting program, if you can’t commit to having a one-on-one peer buddy, you can always just attend the monthly meetings. The more the merrier,” Svenson said.
Svenson said the program is important to both general and special education. Special education students have a need for communication skills while general education students need to broaden their viewpoints and draw attention to something they didn’t understand or acknowledge, she added.
“Just drawing attention and bringing more people into the program will give so many people new opportunities both in and out of a school setting,” she said.
Gettz said the chapter hosts multiple activities during the school year including bowling, playing games, seeing movies and more.
The chapter aims to have one meeting or party per month on top of individual buddy pair meetings and doing an activity, Svenson said. She and her buddy enjoy going shopping together.
One of the chapter’s most recent activities involved hosting the Best Buddies spring prom on April 9 with an invitation to members from other school chapters. More than 100 students attended the event, which had an “under the sea” theme.
The school was supposed to host the event in 2020, but it was canceled due to the pandemic, and this was the first year it could be rescheduled, Gettz said.
“It was a ton of fun,” she said.
DeMarais said she’s grateful to Eastview for the work the chapter has done for many years. The prom was a special event because it allowed chapters to come together and some of the students who attended don’t get invited to typical prom events.
Roe said the overall program helps students with special needs to feel more included and all students to appreciate and understand their differences.
“It’s a beautiful program. It’s really fun to watch when you get a really good buddy pair, and you see that connection there and can carry on,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
