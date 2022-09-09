Chapter Aesthetic Studio helps
people age gracefully
A person’s beauty story can unfold throughout a person’s life of youth into their golden years of aging gracefully.
The adage of “beauty can be in the eye of the beholder” is being challenged by new Eagan business Chapter Aesthetic Studio.
The clinic wants clients to discover higher levels with marketing that states: “the beholder who matters most is you.”
Chapter Aesthetic Studio, located at 1400 Central Park Commons Drive in Eagan, opened its doors less than two weeks ago.
This is the first Twin Cities studio. The company operates a studio in Rochester, Minnesota and looks forward to opening upcoming studios in Eden Prairie and St. Cloud. Chapter Aesthetic Studio plans to keep expanding across the Midwest and East Coast states.
Chapter was founded in Fargo, N.D., as it started out as the former med spa called Rejuv that was founded by Melissa Rogne. Today this North Dakota location employs more than 40 nurse practitioners, according to Vanessa Trujillo, studio manager in Eagan.
“We specialize in medical aesthetics and what sets us apart is we are very evidence-based,” said Trujillo.
Employed in beauty industry for 13 years, Trujillo said “She (Rogne) is so guest oriented and client oriented, and I felt like this was going to be a good match, and very sustainable for the long-term.” The studio employs a team of women focused on building relationships as each work to be empathetic to each person’s needs and personal chapter in their beauty stories.
Jessica Kessler, nurse practitioner and managing clinical director for the Eagan location, said “Our first goal at Chapter is to make sure everyone feels welcome since everyone is coming from a different place and they have different goals and they are different ages, and we really want to create a welcoming environment for everybody no matter what their concerns are.”
Clients can come in for a consultation and have their facial skin surface scanned to reveal sun damage, fine lines and bacteria. After staff make recommendations for services and products, clients can return six to 12 weeks for followup and to discover their skin’s progress.
The studio is skincare focused and products and services fall under beauty skincare for the face and decolletage neck area. The aesthetic studio also provides body contouring and Coolsculpting services. The studio offers the latest in medical skincare like Botox, fillers, laser facials, micro-needling, laser hair removal, peels, along with deeper skin beauty techniques. All beauty products are considered to be pharmaceutical grade and there are products and procedures to treat all skin types and colors.
Kessler will work alongside other staff, and she will primarily administer Botox and fillers, along with other laser procedures.
“I will also serve in the consultation roles to answer questions about overall skin concerns to direct to service options and make sure to address any kinds of medical conditions or allergies before they are cleared for procedures,” Kessler said.
“It is really exciting to bring this to the Twin Cities market,” she said.
Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce offered a ribbon cutting celebration Aug. 18 to welcome the new small business into the city of Eagan and the south metro community.
Chapter Aesthetic Studio in Eagan will celebrate the company’s one-year anniversary Sept. 8. “We will have 30 percent off all packages, services and products until the end of the month,” Kessler said.
To learn more, connect on social media and at mychapter.com.
