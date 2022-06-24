Bazillions group replace Koo Koo Kanga Roo Show at Dew Days Jun 24, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to illness, Koo Koo Kanga Roo had to cancel the performance scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at Farmington Dew Days.“We are sad Koo Koo Kanga Roo couldn’t join us on Saturday, but we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor for the City of Farmington.Kohlbeck quickly coordinated the booking of a new band. The Bazillions, a kid-friendly rock and roll band, will entertain at 4:30 p.m. at 325 Oak St., near the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.This free performance is sponsored by Farmington Parks and Recreation and Farmington Early Childhood Family Education.For more information on city-sponsored Dew Days events, visit FarmingtonMN.gov.For the full Dew Days list of events, visit farmingtondewdays.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Dew Days Bazillions Group Koo Koo Kanga Roo Show Farmington Free Children's Music Concert Due Days Family Concert Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Forensic psychologist, author Frank Weber to speak in Lakeville E-editions Dakota County Tribune 11 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 11 hrs ago 0
