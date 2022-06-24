The Bazillions youth music group
Due to illness, Koo Koo Kanga Roo had to cancel the performance scheduled for Saturday, June 25 at Farmington Dew Days.

“We are sad Koo Koo Kanga Roo couldn’t join us on Saturday, but we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor for the City of Farmington.

Kohlbeck quickly coordinated the booking of a new band. 

The Bazillions, a kid-friendly rock and roll band, will entertain at 4:30 p.m. at 325 Oak St., near the Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.

This free performance is sponsored by Farmington Parks and Recreation and Farmington Early Childhood Family Education.

For more information on city-sponsored Dew Days events, visit FarmingtonMN.gov.

For the full Dew Days list of events, visit farmingtondewdays.com.

