Authorities have identified a man who died about week after being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 30 as he was crossing an Apple Valley intersection.
Derek Kenneth Ronning, 43, of Apple Valley died Nov. 8 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis from multiple blunt force injuries from being struck by a vehicle, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a Nov. 15 news release.
Ronning was employed as a real estate agent with Realty Group. Friends planned a gathering on Nov. 12 remember his life at the Farmer and the Fishmonger restaurant in Apple Valley, according to social media posts.
“The world has lost a wonderful man. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our own agent, Derek Ronning,” Realty Group said in a Nov. 8 post on its Facebook page. “You will be deeply missed by many. Thank you for changing so many lives and being apart of our RG family. Rest easy, you will never be forgotten.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser set up on his behalf at https://bit.ly/3O88liK before his death had raised over $20,000 as of Nov. 15.
The Oct. 30 collision is still under investigation.
According to the Apple Valley Police Department, officers were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. Oct. 30 to the intersection of County Road 42 and Galaxie Avenue in Apple Valley on a report of a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Responding officers found Ronning laying in the roadway and emergency medical aid was administered by officers on the scene. He was transported to the hospital and later died Nov. 8.
Ronning was struck by a Mitsubishi Highlander occupied by a 32-year-old female driver and a 33-year-old male passenger, who were both uninjured. They told police they were traveling westbound on County Road 42 and approached the intersection of Galaxie Avenue with a green light, the Police Department said.
“As they proceeded westbound, the male [Ronning] began crossing the roadway southbound resulting in the collision,” the Police Department news release said.
Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis declined to release the names of the driver and passenger because the case is still active and under investigation. He said the Minnesota State Patrol is conducting the crash reconstruction portion of the investigation.
