Increase in current 14-day case averages precipitates change
School districts in the Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune coverage area are pivoting to distance learning as COVID-19 cases increase in Dakota and Scott counties. In Dakota and Scott counties, the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents has been slowly on the rise the past two months.
Dakota County has gone from having a 14-day average of 15.85 as of Sept. 12 to 33.40 as of Oct. 24, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Scott County has gone from having a 14-day average of 15.21 as of Sept. 12 to 37.32 as of Oct. 24.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and the Farmington Area school districts are all in Dakota County, while portions of the Lakeville Area and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts are in Dakota and Scott counties.
The county data is important to all districts since the most current 14-day average is used to help determine a district or charter school’s learning model, based a rubric developed by MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education in August.
When the county 14-day average exceeds 30, the guideline says that schools should have hybrid learning for the elementary school ages and distance learning for middle and high schools. The state guideline for all distance learning is a 14-day average of 50-plus cases per 10,000 residents.
Ever since the start of the 2020-21 school year, many Minnesota public school districts have chosen to have more distance learning before case counts reach those guidelines.
This week, the Lakeville Area School District adopted a plan Tuesday to move to full distance learning for all grades by Nov. 30. It cited Lakeville Schools data normalized with county data revealed it had a 14-day COVID-19 case count over 50.
Last week, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school districts decided to move to distance learning for secondary students. They are keeping elementary schools in the two-days-a-week hybrid model for now.
The Farmington Area School District was expected to meet in the coming days to review its current hybrid model for all grades.
As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Dakota County cities cases since the county started tracking it in March were: Burnsville 2,290; Lakeville 2,073; Eagan 1,983; Apple Valley 1,634; Farmington 620; and Rosemount 683.
The number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 was Burnsville 186, Eagan 121, Lakeville 91, Apple Valley 86, Rosemount 34 and Farmington 29.
There were 65 Dakota County people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
There were 150 total COVID-19-related deaths in Dakota County as of Nov. 10 – a 1.12% death rate based on 13,322 total cases since the county started tracking it in March.
Since early September the hospitalization rate has been around 7% for those who contract COVID-19.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 4,906 more cases statewide, 23 deaths and the continued increase of people hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Bring Me the News.
BMTN said the 23 fatal cases brings Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 to 2,698; and of those, 1,860 were residents of long-term care facilities, including nine of the 23 deaths reported Tuesday. Another 58 deaths were reported in the state on Wednesday.
The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 1,224 on Tuesday; and that’s a new record, including 249 patients in intensive care and 975 people in non-ICU care, BMTN said.
The number of patients hospitalized in Minnesota with COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the last 14 days, according to BMTN.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.