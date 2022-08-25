Hip-hop artist Nur-D to perform
free concert at Art Works
Eagan will unleash its annual two-week arts celebration called Art Block, with events and activities from Sept. 10-25.
The public can take part in the free concert and art fair to celebrate community and artistic expression. Check out www.eaganartblock.com.
The annual event is a partnership with the city of Eagan, Art Block, the Eagan Community Foundation and the Eagan Art Festival.
The following activities will take place at Eagan Art Works, located at 3795 Pilot Knob Road, on Saturday, Sept. 17.
9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Building-wide, multimedia arts celebration with an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4:30 to 6 p.m. – Gallery opening for “Minutia.”
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Mini golf.
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Figure drawing.
6-7:30 p.m. – Free concert by Nur-D.
The popular and up-and-coming Nur-D will play an indoor concert at Art Works. Nur-D performs all kinds of music but is best known as a hip-hop artist.
“Nur-D grew up in the area and attended Rosemount High School, and they are breaking out as really popular and the group’s album will drop at an upcoming First Avenue concert in August,” said Wanda Borman, with the Art Works operations team.
“I just think it is a very fun day of multiple events that will suit everyone, and it will be a family-oriented event the whole day and the evening this year,” Borman added.
New art will be on display in a new gallery opening called “Minutia.” One artist will be Sharon Draeger, a wildlife photographer who will display an image of a hummingbird in flight with delicate wings.
“Sharon creates nature and wildlife photography using digital photography tools to enhance her work, and all of her work is printed on archival paper, canvas, acrylic, metal and glass under her supervision,” Borman said. Draeger will be on site at Art Works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17.
The show “Minutia” will showcase 72 pieces within the exhibit. Each piece will fit into a 6-inch by 6-inch cube. The free exhibit will be on the main floor of the Art Works gallery.
“This show will be about the tiny things and tiny details about things around us,” said Borman. “There will be mixed media, clay works, paintings, photos, and there are magnifying glasses that will be a different way to look at the traditional work,” she said.
The Art Block festival is made possible by the Minnesota voters through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, Borman said.
The two-week celebration is an umbrella event that unites the community within a one-mile radius around Eagan’s city buildings, Art Works, Glacier Hills Elementary, the Art House, local churches and Caponi Art Park.
“The theme is all about community gathering and the whole point of the programming is to bring the community together within community places,” Borman said.
The “Minutia” gallery exhibit will be open through Oct. 21.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.