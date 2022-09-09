Public can engage in 25 community events
Engage your inner creativity outside your sphere of influence and witness the 2022 Art Block that aims to inspire and connect the community with 25 public events offered throughout the heart of Eagan.
The Eagan “Art Block 2022: A Celebration of Art, Learning, & Community Spaces” runs from Sept. 10 through Sept. 25. This year, Eagan Art House celebrates 25 years of providing the public ways to engage with community art.
The city of Eagan will partner with 25 community co-hosts to produce what organizers hope will be a collaborative community experience of events and activities that will offer engaging art activities and events for children and families, seniors, artists and art enthusiasts alike.
The first art exhibit called “Momentary Certainties” will open from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, as an outdoor art exhibition on the grounds of the Eagan Art House. It will feature local artisans that will spotlight 15 artwork selections, along with lively dance performances. This art exhibit will be on open for display through the end of October.
A “Raku Pottery Firing” event will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Eagan Art House and will allow the public a chance to glaze a piece of pottery that is available to purcahase and watch the pottery piece while it is fired outdoors. There will also be a pottery sale of forgotten treasures with a portion of proceeds to benefit flexible fee options funding.
The Eagan Art Block Short Film Festival that highlight filmmakers from the Midwest region will entertain audiences from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Eagan Imagine Theatre, 2055 Cliff Road, Eagan.
The public is welcome to come to the Boho Picnic from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Eagan Art House.
This year a new Art Block event is the “Walk the Block,” a digital tour of interesting places around the Art Block.
For a full list of events, visit www.eaganartblock.com and connect on Eagan Art Block social media platforms.
More than a dozen Eagan Art Block collaborators work to bring this annual art event to life include schools, churches, the City of Eagan Parks and Recreation, Wescott Library, the Eagan Art Festival, Caponi Art Park, Eagan Art Works, Eagan Art Festival, Eagan Community Foundation, Eagan Artist Connect, and Eagan Women of Note.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
