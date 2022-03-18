On a recent Tuesday in March, a classroom of kindergartners was asked to give impressions of a black and white portrait showing a man holding his infant daughter.
The responses offered by students in Nick Youngberg’s East Lake Elementary School classroom included:
“It makes me feel like a family.”
“It makes me feel loved.”
“It’s cute.”
The students were studying an image by Seydou Keita, a photographer from Bamako, Mali, who lived from 1921 to 2001. It’s one example of artwork that’s been brought to the District 196 school in Lakeville as part of the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s Art Adventure program. The kindergartners also viewed a painting called “Polaris” by artist Martin Wong. The two pieces of artwork were presented by Jacqueline Morley, who was visiting the class that day for an Art Adventure session.
“The Art Adventure program allows students to be critical thinkers and to view pieces of art with a global perspective,” East Lake Principal Miles Haugen said. “Students are able to experience art through different cultures and time periods. It’s also a great way to have volunteers be a part of the learning experience at East Lake. Volunteers are trained to help facilitate conversation and learning with the students.”
Art Adventure seeks to engage students with artwork from MIA’s collection through trained school volunteers. The program provides visual arts for viewing in K-6 classrooms around Minnesota, according to MIA’s website.
The program is in many of the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 schools and has been in place at East Lake since the school opened in 2017, Haugen said.
Morley, a Lakeville resident who’s coordinated the East Lake program for three years, first got her exposure to Art Adventure when she volunteered at Glacier Hills Elementary five years ago.
“I absolutely love the programming because I have a background in art,” she said. Morley has graphic design experience and has a custom sewing business.
Volunteers do not need to have an art background to be involved. MIA provides training on how to present the artwork. This year, Morley is overseeing 22 volunteers at East Lake who are visiting the school from early February to early April, she said.
Each volunteer is asked to visit two to three classes and present two pieces of art at a time during a session, so students see six total pieces over three weeks. Morley said she also provides materials and outlines for presentations.
“They encourage that the creativity and the critical thinking and the global awareness of just how art can express ourselves and they have all these different themes, such as animal celebrations or relationships,” Morley said.
Youngberg’s students had visits from Morley Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 1 during which they saw paintings, photographs, and photographs of sculptures. He said his students loved the sessions and enjoyed observing and asking questions.
“I am just happy about the opportunity for my students to be exposed to a different view of art. Many of them, especially as a result of the pandemic, have never been to the MIA let alone an art museum,” he said. “It is so fun to hear their oohs, ahhs, and explosions of questions as they see each new piece.”
Morley said MIA hopes the program will lead schools to follow up the sessions with encouraging students to visit the museum so families can experience other artwork up close. She said this year’s theme “Family, Friends and Communities” is appropriate because classes weren’t able to be together last year in person.
“It was a good theme to kind of just start exploring how artists through history have represented value and relationships as family, friends and community,” she said. “Just given everything that we’ve seen in the last two years, it’s just kind of fun to just kind of say how do we express ourselves in gratitude to art.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
