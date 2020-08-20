Major film releases opening soon
The theater industry is going to find out in the next few weeks if people are ready to go back to the movies.
Gov. Tim Walz closed movie theaters in March through executive order due to COVID-19, and while not all of them have reopened, some are giving it a try.
Emagine movie theaters in Lakeville and Eagan have been open for about two months.
“It depends on how you define great, but it’s gone great,” said Jon Goldstein, the owner/operator of Emagine Entrainment franchises in Minnesota. “We’ve reopened safely. Nothing bad has happened. Our employees are doing a good job with all the safety protocols.”
Emagine Lakeville has 21 theaters and Eagan has 15, but not all of them are in use.
“We’ve opened about half the buildings at this point,” Goldstein said.
Emagine has shown recent releases such as “Sonic,” “Birds of Prey,” “Bad Boys for Life” as well as what they call library movies such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Back to the Future” and the Harry Potter series.
It’s a tough sell, Goldstein said, because people can watch most of the movies at home.
More recent movies didn’t seem to play as well.
“I really wish I could figure out the formula,” Goldstein said. “ ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993) did really well, but ‘Jurassic World’ (2015) didn’t. ‘Batman Begins’ and “The Dark Knight’ did great, but ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Black Panther’ didn’t.”
There have been a few, smaller-scale new releases for new movies such as “The Tax Collector,” a Shia LaBeouf thriller, but all potential blockbusters have been postponed, sent to streaming services or made available on-demand.
The movie industry is slowly opening back up and finding its new normal.
“Unhinged,” a Russell Crowe thriller opens in wide release this weekend, and “New Mutants,” an X-Men spin-off, is scheduled for Aug. 28.
The big test on whether movie fans are ready to come back to the theater is Sept. 3 when “Tenet,” a spy thriller written and directer by Christopher Nolan, opens in wide release.
Goldstein said Emagine will put the potential blockbuster on about 10 screens, which is more than normal, and limit capacity in each theater. Whatever happens will go a long way in securing the next few months of theater attendance.
“I don’t think it’s going to be like one huge weekend, but I think it’s going to be a slow burn,” Goldstein said. “Unlike a typical blockbuster that has one or two big weekends, ‘Tenet’ might be around for two-three months.”
Another big test is “Wonder Woman 1984,” a sequel to the 2017 hit, which is scheduled for Oct. 4.
“If ‘Tenet’ does well, Warner Bros may keep it there,” Goldstein said.
Emagine will be ready.
“I think if people feel safe and see what we’re doing, they’ll start to come back,” Goldstein said.
Other local theaters are planning to open as well. AMC Classic Apple Valley 15 is scheduled to reopen Sept. 3.
A phone call to Marcus Theaters corporate offices was not returned, but per the website, Marcus Rosemount Cinema will open soon and there are signs on the door indicating the theater’s updated guidelines for social distancing.
The Marcus Rosemount Cinema has been offering curbside pickup for popcorn and ICEEs during weekends.
CMX Odyssey in Burnsville is closed until further notice.
A drive-in theater at the Elko Speedway is another way to get in a movie. The drive-in shows one movie on the weekend starting at sunset rain or shine. It’s operating at 50 percent capacity and vehicles are to be at least 7 feet apart.
They’ve mixed in concert movies by Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks with classics such as “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”
“Unhinged” will also play at the Elko drive-in this weekend.
Even though the drive-in is outdoors, organizers urge people to wear face masks when they’re out of their vehicle.
Indoor movie theater protocol is similar to many businesses. Don’t come if you’re sick, prepare to socially distance and plan to wear a face mask unless you’re eating or drinking. Pre-purchasing tickets is encouraged and concession orders can be made online for pickup.
Between showings, every theater is going through a deep clean.
“Theaters already had strict guidelines on HVAC systems,” Goldstein said. “With a lot of people congregating, you need fresh outside air pandemic or no pandemic.”
Eagan’s MNAxe within Emagine is open as well, but expect similar social distancing protocol when throwing axes.
For an added layer of social distancing, Emagine guests can also rent their own private theatre auditorium and fill it with up to 20 of their guests. Guests can create their own showings with their favorite previously released film or select from any film currently being showing in theaters.
“I think that’s the ultimate in safety,” Goldstein said. “You have a whole theater to yourself with people in your own bubble.”
Goldstein said this is what he calls the second phase. The first was when they were closed, and the third is back to normal.
“I knew it would be a bumpy ride with these old library products,” he said. “We have no idea how many people are going to come. Unless there’s some kind of vaccine or it starts to go away, it will be like this for a few more months. But the third phase, it’s going to be the best phase. When we see the calendar of movies from 2021, it’s really exciting. It looks really strong for pretty much the next three years. I think there’s going to be a very deep desire to get out and do things again and live your life.
“We’re going to hang in there and get to the other side of this.”
