Last summer, Tara Nelson was trying to find ideas for a play date with her son and his friend who uses a wheelchair, when she turned to other moms in a Facebook group for help.
Nelson, an Apple Valley resident, said she was looking for places in the metro area that had inclusive playgrounds. “All of the moms got excited” after her post and gave her several suggestions, but the post also resonated with others.
“There were lots of people that were also saying we need something like that south of the river,” she said.
Through the group, Nelson became connected with two other mothers – Lakeville resident Monica Joubert and Apple Valley resident Kelly Kausel. The three women began talking about how to get an inclusive playground in the area and found they had the same vision after an initial meeting in person.
The South of the River Inclusive Playground Coalition was born. A fourth mother also attended the first meeting but has since not had the time to be as involved with the planning.
“That initial meeting we knew we had a why, we knew we had a want, which was to build an inclusive playground. We made a game plan to go to the parks and rec director,” Joubert said.
The group decided to focus on bringing an inclusive playground to Apple Valley because one was planned for Burnsville’s Red Oak Park and Lakeville already has one in King Park, which also has a Miracle League baseball field. The group started a petition on change.org, which has been signed by over 2,000 people.
“It was almost like that perfect storm of like we can get in here and we can be an influence here as well and then bring something to Apple Valley that not only helps the community, but brings other people from outside Apple Valley to Apple Valley,” Joubert said.
Kausel, Joubert and Nelson have been meeting about once a month since last year, but have frequent communications through email and group messaging. Nelson said they began meeting with Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein and his staff in July about an inclusive playground. They have met with the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee three times since September. They’re scheduled to be at the committee’s next meeting March 5.
“Right now we’re really working on finding a location. That is the biggest kind of thing right now,” Nelson said. “We have offered to help with fundraising and things but we cannot do that until we have a location and a design.”
The women also introduced themselves to the City Council at the Jan. 9 meeting and spoke briefly about the coalition’s efforts during the public comment period.
Bernstein said an inclusive playground had been in the back of his mind for some time, so he was open to the idea when the coalition began talking to him.
“I think it is a worthwhile movement, one that I’m very supportive of. I think it is way overdue for a community of our size. Working with the coalition has been exciting and energizing for me,” he said.
The coalition would like an inclusive playground to include a “poured-in-place” surface because a wood chip base is a more difficult surface for people using wheelchairs to move around on, Joubert said. They would also like to see larger ramps or walkways on play structures for people with mobility issues, restrooms with adult changing tables and features that allow for different types of sensory experiences.
“What we’re bringing is everybody’s important. Everybody has a seat at the table,” Kausel said.
Nelson said inclusivity at playgrounds is a small piece in the larger picture.
“When they’re kids together and they can see how they work and play together, I feel inclusion in the workplace won’t be as much of a hurdle as people have felt it always is right now,” she said.
Bernstein said they have discussed other criteria for choosing the location such as ample parking, the playground’s proximity to the parking lot and the multi-feature indoor restrooms. The city has identified some potential parks that could meet most of the criteria and staff members plan to present the information at the next Parks and Recreation Committee meeting. If the committee approves a recommendation, the proposed park would then go before the City Council.
Bernstein has heard inclusive playgrounds in other communities have cost from $300,000 to $1 million.
“As this project goes, we will allow the coalition to raise as much money as they can. We will present to parks and rec and the City Council and the city leadership will decide if there would be a contribution from the city,” he said. “In my seven years, if a group has contributed to a specific project in some capacity the city has been very amenable and listened to that group to potentially offer city resources.”
When asked about a possible timeline for a playground, Nelson said no timeline has been set. While the group wants it to be done as quickly as possible, it also wants the project to be done well, she added.
“We want to make sure it’s really good for everybody involved,” she said.
For more information about the South of the River Inclusive Playground Coalition or to contact the group, visit the coalition’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/inclusiveplaygrounds. The coalition’s online petition can be found at https://bit.ly/316OOXt.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
