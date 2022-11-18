She has performed in ballet production since 2013
Apple Valley’s Reagan Mushett has been dancing as long as she can remember.
Mushett, an Eastview High School junior, is also a veteran dancer in Twin Cities Ballet’s production, “A Minnesota Nutcracker.” The show comes to the stage Dec. 9-11 at the Ames Center in Burnsville.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ames Center Box Office or ticketmaster.com. Shows are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
Mushett said she’s been dancing since she was 3 or 4 years old.
“I was constantly dancing around the house when I was little so my mom decided to put me into a ballet class and I instantly fell in love,” she said. “I think what led me into staying in ballet was how much I enjoyed being on stage, even at an early age. I have loved performing on stage my whole life so that is what ultimately has attracted me to it for so long.
Mushett’s first role in “A Minnesota Nutcracker” was a snow angel in 2013 at the age of 7. She’s been performing with Twin Cities Ballet since that year and has not performed with any other dance companies, she said.
This year she’s dancing in multiple roles including a Snowflake in Act One’s Snow Scene; Flower Princess and Flower during Act Two’s Land of Sweets’ Waltz of the Flowers and as a waterfall in a newly choreographed role called Minnehaha Falling Waters, according to a news release.
Mushett responded by email to questions from the newspaper about the upcoming show.
What has been your favorite role to perform in “A Minnesota Nutcracker” and why?
My favorite role that I have performed in “A Minnesota Nutcracker” has been the main character’s naughty little brother Fritz at age 13. Fritz required a lot of acting, so it pushed me artistically and gave me a lot of great performance experience that I don’t get as much with other roles, especially in Act II of the show. I also loved it because I got really close with my Clara and found a forever “sister” who I am still in close contact with today.
How long do you spend preparing for the performances? What are you looking forward to about this year’s show?
We typically audition for the show in the end of September and start immediately the next week. We rehearse every Sunday throughout October and November for many hours, and then a few Saturday rehearsals as we get closer to the show to start and piece everything together. Our week in the theater leading up to performance weekend is called “tech week” and that’s when we do rehearsals on stage with costumes, lighting, and full sets. It’s a very long and tiring process but it all pays off when we get to the final performances. This year, I am most looking forward to making three debuts in roles I’ve never been before, a Snowflake, Minnehaha Falling Waters, and a Flower Princess. I have been very lucky in the fact that just about every year, I’ve been many different roles so to be 10 years in and still making debuts is so special for me.
How is “A Minnesota Nutcracker” different from other Nutcracker productions?
What makes “A Minnesota Nutcracker” different from other “Nutcracker” productions is the fact that it is Minnesota themed. All of the Act I backdrops picture many popular MSP landmarks such as Rice Park, St. Paul Cathedral, and the Stone Arch Bridge. Also, premiering this year is an assortment of Minnesota themed dances in Act II including the Golden Horses from the Capitol Building, Minnehaha Falling Waters, and Mosquitoes. Being part of a show that celebrates our beautiful city and state is so cool and adds a new layer to the show for the audience to enjoy.
What are your future plans with ballet?
After I graduate from high school, I want to join a collegiate dance program and continue dancing as my major but I also hope to major in arts administration so I can stay involved in the arts beyond my dance career, however long that is. All I know for sure is that I want ballet to be in my life forever in whatever capacity it can.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
