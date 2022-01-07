av mid-winter fest file 2020.jpg

Horse-drawn wagon rides were provided during the 2020 Mid-Winter Fest by Cagney and Lacey, two Percherons owned by Tricia Denn of New Prague.

 File photo

Apple Valley city officials have revamped the annual Mid-Winter Fest for 2022.

Most events are set for Saturday, Feb.5 at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road. The co-recreational and women’s volleyball tournaments will be Feb. 12 and 13 at the Apple Valley Community Center.

The City Council passed a proclamation related to Mid-Winter Fest at its Dec. 21 meeting.

According to the city, in addition to a new location the Feb. 5 part of event will feature several new activities and will be held entirely outdoors this year.

The city will continue the tradition of having the medallion hunt, youth hockey, and horse drawn wagon rides.

Other activities will include food trucks, beverages for sale by Rascals and the Apple Valley Rotary Club, a scavenger hunt by the Apple Valley police and fire departments, a bag toss tournament, snowshoeing and garden cart train rides.

There will also be a live performance by the Riverside Hitmen and a fireworks show.

The full schedule will be available on the city’s website at https://www.ci.apple-valley.mn.us.

