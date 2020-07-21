Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, an Apple Valley resident, has been promoted to director of the Army National Guard.
Jensen presently serves as the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard. As Army National Guard director, he will be responsible for overseeing all programs and policies affecting the Army National Guard at a national level.
In statement released July 20 after the U.S. Senate confirmed Jensen for the new role, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Jensen is an excellent choice to lead the Army National Guard.
“Our nation will benefit from his leadership and decades of experience and commitment to those serving in the National Guard. We are grateful for the major general’s commitment to servicemembers and their families, whom he has supported through numerous deployments, as well as his work to help Minnesotans through several natural disasters. Maj. Gen. Jensen will continue to be a great leader for our country and our servicemembers,” she said.
Jensen said in a statement that he’s thankful for President Donald Trump nominating him to the position and for Gov. Tim Walz’s support during the process. He added he looks forward to the challenges of shifting his focus from leading one state to representing the National Guards of 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia.
“It is my mentors, peers and those whom I have worked with in the Minnesota Army and Air National
Guard that have made this possible, thank you for your support,” he said.
Jensen earned his commission in 1989 from the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School, Fort Benning, Georgia. Jensen and his wife, Cindy, have spent several Memorial Days at the Apple Valley American Legion and observed the July 4 parade for several years, according to Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network.
Jensen has served as adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard since 2017. Klobuchar’s office said he’s held numerous leadership positions within the Minnesota National Guard, including as commander of the 34th Infantry Division, director of the joint staff, and assistant adjutant general.
Jensen spoke at the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s 40th monthly appreciation dinner in January. He said he and his wife were happy to call Apple Valley their home. He has enjoyed the privilege to work with two different governors on three different budgets during his time as adjutant general, and each time his full funding request was included in the governor’s budget, according to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
