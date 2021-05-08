Amendment applies to city's institutional zoning districts
Apple Valley-based entities such as places of worship or schools will be allowed to have on-site ancillary retail sales under a newly-approved ordinance.
The City Council adopted an ordinance April 22 amending the zoning code to allow incidental sales within an institutional zoning district in the city.
The impetus for the change came after a request from the MacPhail School of Music and Schmitt Music, which both lease space in the city’s Education Partnership Building, the old city hall location, at 14200 Cedar Ave., according to Alex Sharpe, city planner and economic development specialist.
The land the building sits on is zoned institutional, which is intended for uses that serve the public and are “quasi-public.” Schools, the Apple Valley Community Center, Apple Valley Municipal Center and places of worship are typical uses in these zoning areas.
Sharpe said MacPhail, in collaboration with Schmitt, wants to sell musical instruments and other music-related supplies at the Apple Valley location.
“Staff has seen a growing demand for ancillary/complimentary retail sales in all non-traditionally retail districts. For example, several years ago the Limited Industrial district was amended to allow ancillary retail of products produced on-site,” he wrote in an April 22 city report. “An example of this type of use is Abdallah, where the majority of their space is production, but a small chocolate shop is included. The amendment does not seek to add retail uses in the Institutional Zone, its intent is to create a public benefit through collaborative partnerships or ancillary sales/services.”
Sharpe noted in the report that staff have also learned of a national trend for religious book stores to partner with places of worship to include a retail bookstore at the site. They believe the trend is being driven by the rising cost of retail space.
While this type of request hasn’t been sought in Apple Valley before, the city wanted to use the request from MacPhail and Schmitt to be proactive, Sharpe said.
“Other examples where this ordinance would benefit institutional uses include the city’s golf course/pro-shop, school stores, and art museums,” he said.
The new zoning change requires that the retail sales be ancillary or complementary to an existing or conditional use in the zoning district. The zoning administrator can determine if a proposed retail sale meets these requirements and appeals can be made to the City Council prior to a retail user being allowed to operate, Sharpe’s report says.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
