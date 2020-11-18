Suspected shooter declined mental health services before apparent murder-suicide
Apple Valley police say the man suspected of shooting two people before taking his own life on Nov. 4 declined mental health services after his neighbor previously called police on multiple occasions to report he was allegedly harassing her.
Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 51-year-old Raymond Ronald Rosenbaum on Nov. 12. Rosenbaum died of a gunshot wound to the head at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 4. The manner of death was listed as suicide, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Police believe Rosenbaum used a .40-caliber handgun to shoot 52-year-old Faye Elizabeth Brown, who died of a gunshot wound to the torso on Nov. 4 and a 56-year-old man who survived and was hospitalized. The three of them all lived at the Morningview condominium complex at 7600 157th Street W.
Police said in a Nov. 12 news release the 56-year-old man has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. His name is not being released at his request.
Remembered
Visitation and funeral services for Brown were held Nov. 16 in Bloomington.
Brown grew up in Wolf, Minnesota, and enjoyed taking long walks, archery and working out at the gym. Her favorite musician was Alice Cooper and she was known to be “always lip syncing to his songs,” according to her obituary.
She and her ex-husband Steve Brown lived in Brussels, Belgium, for a time. She later relocated to the Twin Cities metro area to be closer to her parents and family.
Brown was employed with Shop Jimmy for several years, “loving the job and the people she worked with.”
“Even customers became friends. She had a serious side and always took care of business making sure that every detail was handled,” the obituary said.
Harassment reported
Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis said while Brown called police multiple times in 2020 reporting that Rosenbaum was harassing her, Rosenbaum never committed any crimes.
According to Francis, the calls for service from Brown included:
• June 21: “Brown called police reporting her mentally ill neighbor was harassing her in the hallway. She reported her neighbor opened his door and accused her of hiding in the hallway. No physical altercation or threats were made. No crime was committed, she was referred to the courts for a restraining order.”
• Aug. 4: “Brown called police reporting her neighbor was harassing her in the hallway. She reported her neighbor wanted to know why she was harassing him. No physical altercation or threats were made. No crime was committed, she was referred to the courts for a restraining order.”
• Sept. 15: “Brown called police reporting that her neighbor had his door propped open with a black sheet making her fearful to leave her apartment. No physical altercation or threats were made. No crime was committed. The call indicates that restraining order sought by Brown was going to be served on Brown on that day.”
The Pioneer Press reported that when Brown sought help from the police department, she was advised to seek a restraining order against Rosenbaum, to document negative interactions with him and to report those to the homeowners association that manages Morningview so action could be taken through warning letters or fines. Brown, who was a member of the homeowner association’s board, reported the negative confrontations with Rosenbaum began in 2019.
The association’s counsel served Rosenbaum with a letter in June relating to an incident and warned him to stop harassing board members. Brown also had a harassment restraining order filed against Rosenbaum on Sept. 8, a Pioneer Press story said.
Court records indicate Rosenbaum has no criminal history in Minnesota other than convictions for petty misdemeanor seatbelt and texting while driving violations in 2017 in Dakota County.
Services offered
Francis said its coordinated response team, which includes an officer and a mental health professional, reached out to Rosenbaum prior to the Nov. 4 incident but he did not accept any services.
Earlier this year, Apple Valley and Rosemount police departments implemented a joint pilot program from Dakota County for a coordinated response program where a mental health professional works in tandem with the police departments to connect residents to resources.
“Our program is up and running on a limited basis right now with a mental health professional here one to two days a week. Dakota County is working to hire a position to fill this role and that person will be here three days a week and in Rosemount two days a week,” he said.
Apple Valley Police Chief Jon Rechtzigel told the Apple Valley City Council at its Nov. 12 meeting that his department became involved with the program because not every person belongs in the criminal justice system, and sometimes it’s a matter of getting people the right assistance. He added the program has had some successes, and recent events highlight that there’s a need for the program.
“Sometimes these things get really out of hand and we want to try to do as much as we can to intervene ahead of time,” he said.
Francis said police have no additional information on the motive for the Nov. 4 shooting but on the evening of the incident, officers received a call at 8:33 p.m. from Rosenbaum “complaining that his neighbor in No. 203 kept going in and out of her unit every two minutes.”
“An officer called Mr. Rosenbaum on the phone. Mr. Rosenbaum stated he wanted his neighbor to stop going in and out of her own apartment. His complaint was not criminal in nature and something that should be reported to apartment management,” Francis said.
By 8:42 p.m. Apple Valley officers were being dispatched to Morningview after multiple callers reported a man in the hallway of the condominium building with a handgun, with some hearing gunshots. Officers later found the bodies of Rosenbaum and Brown in different condos, and the surviving victim in the hallway of the building.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.