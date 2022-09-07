A 40-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation two days after a fatal collision in east Bloomington.
The suspect was arrested in Faribault following her release from the hospital, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
A 25-year-old driver in the two-vehicle collision, Eric Walker of Minneapolis, died on Sept. 3, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
The collision occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Aug. 28 on the Old Shakopee Road overpass at Highway 77. According to witnesses, the suspect’s SUV exited from northbound Highway 77 at Old Shakopee Road. Traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver passed a vehicle using the shoulder of the exit ramp, which loops onto westbound Old Shakopee Road. The SUV then merged onto Old Shakopee Road, Utecht said.
Another witness saw the SUV strike the driver’s side of a Nissan Maxima that had exited from southbound Highway 77, spinning the vehicle onto the median. Walker, the driver of the Nissan, was attempting to make a left turn to travel east on Old Shakopee Road, Utecht explained.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the incident. The driver and two passengers in the SUV were conscious, while Walker was was unconscious, Utecht noted.
The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with reconstruction of the accident scene and Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed the Apple Valley woman driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed prior to the collision, according to Utecht.
All four occupants of the two vehicles were transported from the scene for medical attention. Passengers injured in the SUV included a 45-year-old Faribault woman and a 49-year-old Faribault man, Utecht said. With probable cause to arrest the driver on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, the woman was located in Faribault and arrested after she declined to turn herself in for booking, Utecht added.
