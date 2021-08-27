Some concerned about noise, smell while others tout benefits for education, growing food locally
Apple Valley city officials are revisiting whether backyard chickens should be allowed at single-family residences.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee had a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 24, to get feedback on draft ordinance changes related to backyard chickens.
The City Council voted Nov. 12, 2020, to direct the Urban Affairs Committee to revisit an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods after supporters of backyard chickens and some Apple Valley residents asked the city to look at the issue again.
“Since that time, Urban Affairs has held six meetings to review past practices, other cities, a lot of historical research and work has been done. I believe the committee’s been quite diligent at trying to look into every aspect,” said Alex Sharpe, Apple Valley city planner and economic development specialist.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. The vote had followed a review of the city ordinance pertaining to household pets and farm animals prompted by residents expressing interest in keeping goats and chickens at their single-family homes. Other Dakota County cities allowing chickens include Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville. All of those cities limit the number chickens that can be kept, and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
According to the city, the draft ordinance changes include:
• permitting chickens to be kept in all single-family zones and institutional zones for school educational purposes;
• prohibiting roosters;
• limiting the number of chickens that can be kept to five hens;
• prohibiting butchering;
• requiring permits to keep chickens without the permission of neighbors;
• setbacks that would not allow a chicken coop in the front yard. The coop and run would have to be closer to the property dwelling than neighboring homes and be 10 feet from the rear and side yard lot lines; and
• not allowing chickens to be free range within a yard and requiring them to be kept in the coop and run at all times.
Community members who spoke in support of chickens cited educational benefits for their children or grandchildren and the ability to raise their own food. Some said they believed the proposed ordinance changes were reasonable for regulating the chickens.
Other written and verbal comments the Urban Affairs Committee received included concerns about chickens such as smell, noise, the effect on air quality, the potential of attracting rodents or predators and the appearance of poorly maintained chicken coops. There were also questions about how the ordinance would be enforced if nuisance complaints arise and about standards for building chicken coops and runs.
One resident asked what the next steps will be in the process. Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist said the committee will review and respond to the feedback received at the public hearing. The Apple Valley Planning Commission is also reviewing the draft ordinance because of the group’s focus on land uses in the city. The commission will hold a public hearing.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee and Planning Commission will both make recommendations about the proposed changes to the council.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
