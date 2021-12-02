Properties abutting Keller Lake added to shoreland overlay district
Apple Valley has updated its shoreland overlay zoning district, which includes adding properties abutting Keller Lake.
The City Council adopted ordinances Nov. 23 to amend city code to make the changes, including updating the zoning district make it compliant with the state’s ordinance and to add 11 properties abutting Keller Lake.
City Planner Kathy Bodmer said the update relates to the shoreland overlay zoning district throughout the city and includes Alimagnet, Farquar and Long lakes, which are the city’s three existing recreational development lakes. The last time the city updated its shoreland zoning district provisions was in 1988.
According to the city, the new requirements are more technical and detailed than previous ones.
“Developers will be required to provide more detailed information to help determine whether a site is suitable for the proposed development. Increased protections and tools are provided to help protect the city’s bluff areas and shore impact zones,” the city’s Nov. 23 staff report states.
“Developers who seek to redevelop properties by requesting subdivisions or planned development zoning designations will be required to provide mitigating protective measures to offset the impacts of the increased densities. Two new provisions are added that allow for small open-air decks and water-oriented structures with conditions.”
The requirements for setbacks, lot area, lot width, and lot coverage will remain the same as previous requirements for properties within the shoreland overlay zoning district of the three recreational development lakes, the city said.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources classifies Keller Lake as a natural environment lake, which requires a minimum setback of 150 feet from the lake and maximum impervious surface area of 25%.
“So you may be wondering why this is necessary; why at this late date, we’re picking this up? It looks like as we go back through our records, Keller Lake because it’s completely located in Burnsville, was kind of missed in Apple Valley. So shoreland designation was set up for all the residents in Burnsville. The DNR simply overlooked Apple Valley,” Bodmer said. “So instead of trying to capture all of the properties within 1,000 feet of Keller Lake at this late date nearly 40 years later, the DNR agreed and said at the very minimum what they would like us to have the properties abutting the lake included in the shoreland overlay.”
City officials say the changes for the Keller Lake properties are expected to have little impact until the property owners are ready to expand or redevelop. The 11 affected properties are part of a subdivision created in 1968. The lots average 344 feet in length with a minimum length of 261 feet. Construction of structures near the lake is also prevented by a 75-foot overhead electric transmission line easement between the homes and the lake. The impervious coverage on the lots averages 11.6% with the highest coverage being at 17% presently. The coverage requirements would be affected if homeowners construct additions, detached structures, patios or expand existing driveways, the city said.
The affected residents living along Keller Lake were able to attend an open house Oct. 13 to learn more about the proposed changes. Bodmer said the residents who attended indicated they had no plans to make improvements and they did not believe the changes would be a major impact to them in the short term.
“They did appreciate the city’s work in protecting the lakes,” she said.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said city staff did a good job to help minimize the effects of the new changes to residents near Keller Lake with only 11 properties being added.
“We value that housing stock and what was going on there and don’t want to discourage people from improving and doing those sorts of things,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
