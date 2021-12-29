The Apple Valley City Council approved an ordinance Dec. 21 amending city code regulating potentially dangerous and dangerous dogs.
Apple Valley Police Capt. Nick Francis said the dangerous and potentially dangerous dog ordinance dates back to 2002 and Apple Valley’s ordinance is supplemented by state statute.
The ordinance has been tweaked over time, most recently to allow for changes to move to using the Minnesota Humane Society as the city’s hearing officer.
The changes approved Dec. 21 include updating language to allow for the digital exchange of information and appeal notices; updating hearing date and finding date timelines, and adding a non-refundable fee of $250, which is similar to a court fee, to cover the costs of hearings, Francis said.
Francis said the fee was recommended because there is a cost associated with holding a hearing, which will continue to rise over time. Fees are also common practice where hearings are held or judgments are made, he added.
The fee also helps the city maintain a commitment for a resident as it goes through the process.
“They have a reason to come to the hearing because they’ve got a fee on the line,” he said. “We’ve had plenty of examples of folks not showing up for the hearings and then just kind of delaying that.”
– Patty Dexter
