The Apple Valley City Council is scheduled to vote on the city’s preliminary levy at its next meeting Sept. 10.
Finance Director Ron Hedberg told the council during an Aug. 27 informal budget session that the preliminary levy is expected to increase by just over $1.1 million (4.34 percent) for a total levy of about $28.5 million in 2021. The 2020 levy was about $27.3 million.
The median value home is increasing by 3.2 percent in 2021 to $285,900 for 2021. The median home value is an all time high for Apple Valley. The tax impact of the preliminary amount for the median value home is expected to be $1,102 for the year, an increase of $29 from the previous year, Hedberg said.
Hedberg said city staff is recommending that Dec. 10 be set as the date for the truth in taxation hearing and for the City Council to vote on the final budget and tax levy.
