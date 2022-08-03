A distribution center for Frito-Lay is coming to Apple Valley.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to the project on July 28.
“I think it’s done very well and it will fit that area,” Council Member John Bergman said.
The plans call for the construction of a 117,600-square-foot building with industrial office and warehouse space and 3,400-square-foot detached maintenance building at the southwest corner of Johnny Cake Ridge Road and 147th Street. The site will be used for the distribution of pre-packaged snack foods. An approved conditional use permit will allow the company to store delivery vehicles including semi trucks and trailers, step vans and box trucks outdoors on the property, according to the city.
Michael Conzemius, development associate with Scannell Properties, said Frito-Lay will be the building’s only tenant. Scannell has been working with Frito-Lay for about nine months to find a suitable property for the project.
“Access to the highway was big. I think they liked the in-fill site. They liked the land and the flexibility there as well,” he said.
Conzemius said they plan to start construction as soon as the building permit is acquired. Frito-Lay hopes to be moved into the building by April or May 2023, depending how construction goes.
“We’ve already actually started grading,” he said.
Scannell Properties already owned an 8.4-acre parcel at Johnny Cake and 147th Street. In 2020 and 2021, the city reviewed development plans for the site for a 117,000-square-foot flex industrial building, according to Kathy Bodmer, Apple Valley city planner.
“As the project moved forward, the expectation was that it would be a multi-tenant building with several different tenants. But it ended up that Scannell was able to locate a single tenant for the entire building,” she said. “And as they spoke together, the single tenant mentioned that they would be interested in acquiring additional land to allow for outdoor storage of delivery vehicles.”
Scannell is purchasing additional land to the south from Menard Inc. to increase the lot size from 8.4 to 16 acres. The existing property owned by Scannell is a former concrete pipe landfill area. Scannell was able to do reclamation of the site through funding received from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Bodmer said.
According to the city, the Apple Valley Frito-Lay location will have product delivered to the site, which would then be brought to area stores and retailers.
“The petitioners state that the business plans to conduct three shifts per day with 142 total employees on site during a typical day. The three shifts extend over a 24-hour period. Uponor, directly adjacent, operates a manufacturing and distribution facility 24-7,” the July 28 report states.
The property will be accessed on the north side of 147th Street and on the west side to Fernando Avenue. The plans also include having employee parking around the north and west sides of the building, the city said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
