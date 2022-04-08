Construction crews work at the site of the new Apple Valley Texas Roadhouse restaurant on April 1. The restaurant is at 5545 157th Street W., on the northwest corner of Pilot Knob Road and 157th Street West.
A Texas Roadhouse restaurant operating in Apple Valley is closer to becoming a reality.
The City Council approved a liquor license for the restaurant during the March 24 City Council meeting. City Clerk Pam Gackstetter said the Fire and Police departments completed the necessary background checks and found no reason for the license not to be authorized.
Jeffry Fort, Texas Roadhouse managing partner, said the restaurant hopes to open by May 30.
“We’re happy to bring hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and fresh baked bread to y’all’s community,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Plans for the new 7,750-square-foot restaurant were approved by the City Council in May 2021. The new establishment is being constructed on a 2.33-acre lot in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
“We look forward to having you open and having you in Apple Valley. Thank you for coming here,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said to Fort during the March 24 meeting.
The restaurant site is part of a 9.5-acre first phase of a 34-acre commercial development within Orchard Place and bordered by 155th Street West to the north, Pilot Knob Road on the east, 157th Street West to the south and a townhome development to the west. Other approved commercial projects in that area include a car wash, another restaurant called Copper Pint and two multi-tenant buildings.
Plans for Texas Roadhouse call for 165 parking spaces on the 2.33-acre lot. Access to the site will be through a right-turn only drive from 157th Street West and a private north and south street that will connect with 155th and 157th.
According to the company’s website, the Louisville, Kentucky-based chain started in 1933 and has grown to more than 580 locations in 49 states and 22 restaurants in nine countries.
More information about Texas Roadhouse can be found at www.texasroadhouse.com. The Apple Valley restaurant will be at 5545 157th St. W.
