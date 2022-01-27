New building proposed for Fire Station No. 2
The Apple Valley Fire Department could get a whole new building for Fire Station No. 2 if preliminary plans being considered receive final approval.
The department is working with CNH Architects and Terra Construction for fire station changes the city would like to make for health and safety.
The City Council got a first look at the preliminary plans during a Jan. 13 work session. Fire Chief Chuck Russell said time ran short for the council discussion and reaction, so the topic be discussed at a future work session.
“Apple Valley Fire started the schematic design phase of the Apple Valley Fire Station Improvements project on Sept.27, 2021, with CNH Architects,” the Jan. 13 report states. “After 12 meetings and many design revisions, we are ready to present our suggestions for replacing Fire Station 2 and making health and safety improvements for Fire Stations 1 (and) 3.”
The City Council adopted a resolution in August providing for the issuance and sale of about $5.98 million in general obligation capital improvement plan bonds to make changes at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility and fire stations. The city expects to issue a maximum of about $24.8 million over a four-year period, with the debt service being added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The repayment of the bonds will come from future property tax levies, according to the city.
Russell said in a Jan. 21 interview that the city is proposing to replace the existing Fire Station No. 2 facility with a new building at the same site and make health and safety improvements at Fire Stations No. 1 and 3.
Russell said when the capital improvements bonding took place, a space needs study had not been completed for the fire stations. The space needs study looked at different elements including crew safety, sanitation, equipment, gear and vehicle space needs. From that study the fire department is recommending replacement of Fire Station No. 2 over renovation.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 and consisted of four garage bay offices, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The fire department is also proposing to adding a storage, mechanical, fitness area on one floor and a decontamination and turnout gear area on a different floor at Fire Station No. 1. Fire Station No. 3 is proposed to get turnout gear and decontamination areas added. “(The) stations lack adequate separation from the trucks equipment and firefighting gear due to the size of the buildings. So basically, wherever firefighters are, you’ve got trucks you’ve got gear, everything we’re trying to separate ourselves from. The building’s just not big enough,” Russell said. “At Stations 1 and 3, vehicle space is being lost due to the decontamination areas and storage that is being put into those stations. So storage of some of the firefighting equipment is being transferred over to Station 2; also meaning that we need a little bigger station, more room at Station 2.”
Russell said fire trucks have also become bigger over the years.
“With the larger trucks the bay sizes stayed the same and it just gets tighter and tighter and tighter for space,” he said.
As currently proposed, the new Fire Station No. 2 building would be about 30,000 square feet, but that hasn’t been completely determined. The current Fire Station 2 building is just under 9,000 square feet, Russell said.
The total preliminary cost of all three projects is estimated at about $16.13 million, Russell said.
The presentation included a preliminary timeline which says design development and construction documents could be completed in September. Bidding could occur in October 2022. Russell said construction at Fire Station No. 2 could begin in spring 2023 if the bids are approved by the council and the projects at Fire Stations 1 and 3 would proceed when they best fit in the schedule.
Russell said in the near future, the department and city officials need to have further conversations with the council to get reactions to the preliminary plans. He added the City Council is reviewing the funding for the fire station and Central Maintenance Facility projects.
“The costs have increased since initial estimates, construction costs for both materials and labor are up due to the pandemic and associated supply chain issues, things like that. We will need to work on using the available capital improvement bond funds in the best way possible,” he said, adding the City Council may discuss the topic further in February.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.