Team victorious from playing Valorant
Nate Junker said his involvement with video games began around age 5 or 6.
“My dad showed it to me when I was super young and I kind of got hooked,” he said. “I kind of started going to my friend’s house and they had consoles and stuff when I was growing up. And I think I got my first Xbox when I was probably 9 or 10.”
This school year, Junker expanded his gaming experience to being involved in Apple Valley High School’s esports program by playing Valorant.
He can now say he’s part of a championship team after earlier this month, one of the AVHS teams playing Valorant snagged a state championship. The other members of the team include Santiago Lala, Michael Herron, Frida Santos Castillo, Henry Le and Jack Hansen.
According to the school, two teams competed in the state tournament playing Valorant for the Minnesota Varsity League, the largest interscholastic esports league in Minnesota. Valorant is a first-person hero tactical game developed and published by Riot Games.
The teams played against one another in the first found of 16 with the varsity team winning and continuing its undefeated season. The varsity team then went onto victories against Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals, Rogers in the semifinals and secured the state championship with a win over St. Louis Park. Isaac Johnson serves as the Apple Valley High esports program coach.
“We weren’t really expecting the results of this season if I’m being completely honest,” Santos Castillo said. “So we were very surprised and very happy with the undefeated team outcome.”
Santos Castillo, who serves as a team manager, said she started off with the team playing Fortnite for two seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic. She advocated for the program to expand and get school approval for playing Rainbow Six Siege and Valorant.
The program mainly had people playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in previous season. This year, the AVHS esports program expanded into offering teams for Valorant and Rocket League. No one signed up for the Rocket League team so teams only participated in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Valorant, Santos Castillos said.
The current program has around 30 students including the two Valorant teams and students who compete as individuals for Super Smash Bros. There are also several substitutes who step in when the regular team members are unable to compete.
“Our number for the team definitely keeps growing,” Santos Castillo said.
In Valorant teams of five compete against each other. Santos Castillo said the state championship was a tight schedule with back-to-back matches happening over a few hours. While some members had the option to play from home, most played at the school.
“It can range from a 40-minute game to like a whole like solid hour and a half or even two (hours),” she said.
Junker said St. Louis Park was the toughest team they competed against. They had an idea of how the team might play after going through a practice game with it before but St. Louis Park “definitely put up a fight,” he added.
“We built our (strategy) around working as a team; we didn’t really, like split off most the time,” he said. “So when we were pushing or taking a fight (it) was pretty much five on five or five on however many people are alive.”
Apple Valley High School’s esports program began about four years ago. The school knew there was growing interest in esports so laptops were purchased to replace computers in the engineering lab. The school offers around 18 laptops that are dual purpose. They are used by engineering and architecture students during the school day and by esports team members during the rest of the day, said Jim Lynch, AVHS STEM program coordinator.
Lynch said while many of the students play the games at home, the vision is to have team members come to the school periodically to build team identity, unity and cohesiveness.
“I think we’re going to continue as the interest grows, we’ll look at our capital expenditures and try to expand out,” he said.
When asked if they have interest in pursuing esports outside of high school, Junker and Santos Castillo said they’re considering it.
Junker said he’s talked to a few colleges about scholarships or what their programs would be like.
“Even if I’m not just a player, I would like to do something like management or something a little bit more behind the scenes,” he said.
Santos Castillo said she would love to intern for an esports company.
“I guess for me it’s kind of like time will tell and see where that goes,” she said.
Lynch said esports sometimes gets a “bad rap” but the esports industry offers many categories of jobs beyond game development or being a player.
“There’s just a lot of benefits that people don’t think about when they look at these the esports and esports athletes and the opportunities that are starting to arise from this whole industry,” he said. “There are millions of people that watch these tournaments, and they ... paid subscriptions. Somebody has to put that all together, publish the video; that takes all kinds of technical skills and organizational and management skills.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
