Competition moved to all online format
Four Apple Valley High School students were finalists in the 2020 National Speech and Debate Association national tournament, with three of them winning championships.
It’s not the first time the school’s students have been national champs. However, 2020 is the first year they experienced and won the tournament in an all online format.
The NSDA national tournament was held June 15-19 due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The final rounds of the tournaments were livestreamed on Saturday, June 20.
“I thought the NSDA did a good job of making it special for competitors,” said Jonah Johnson, a rising AVHS senior, and one of the national champs. “I was super pumped that we found out that we won. I thought it would be pretty close to what it would be like in real life.”
Johnson and Jessica Connors are the national champions for dramatic duo interpretation. Sema’j Lee is a national champion for dramatic interpretation. These students were coached by Daniel Hodges.
Ceceilia Voss placed third in the national final round of informative speaking.
“We’re grateful we had the opportunity, that it didn’t get canceled like so many other events,” Hodges said. “It just shows that our work ethic still holds even when things get turned upside down.”
Since the 1980s for debate and 1990s for speech, Apple Valley’s program has had 147 speech and debate national finalists; 40 speech and debate national runners-up and 35 speech and debate NSDA champions, Luke Ostrander, AVHS director of speech said.
“It’s really a program with this tradition of excellence,” he said.
Cancellation
Nine Apple Valley students qualified for this year’s national tournament in speech. No students qualified for debate.
The school also typically participates in the Minnesota State High School League competitions and two other national competitions, National Individual Events Tournament of Champions and the National Catholic Forensic League.
Ostrander said on March 12, the speech team was at the school preparing for upcoming weekend tournaments. They got a call from the high school league and learned all qualifiers were postponed indefinitely and they would try to find another way for students to qualify for nationals.
“It was very painful for the students because they thought it might be over and they might not get to share their message on a national stage,” he said. “Our district is so competitive it’s hard to qualify as nationals as a freshman or sophomore. Sometimes it takes four years.”
Once the school learned the new parameters of how the competitions would proceed online, the students were willing to step it up to do things again, Ostrander said.
The state competitions ended up being canceled for the rest of the season and the NIETOC and Catholic Forensic League tournaments were as well. This opened up a chance for the school to compete in the Tournament of Champions, which it doesn’t typically do because the date always conflicts with the Minnesota state tournaments.
Some of the students who qualified for the NSDA also competed in the Tournament of Champions, which took place before NSDA tournament.
“We used it more as a training ground than the end game,” Ostrander said.
Adjustments
Ostrander said the students and their coaches had to shift from practicing in person to online.
The speeches were also delivered to audiences and judges through a video recording. The students could record as many times as needed, but they could only submit a video recorded in one take with no editing done to it.
“It took a lot of creativity to make these pieces look innovative with the situation they were given,” Ostrander said.
Moving to a video format brought inequalities to the surface. Some students have good access to Wi-Fi and have rooms in their homes with blank walls. Other students don’t have those luxuries. Judges were instructed not to critique the performance based on the location of the video or sound quality. Some students had to record in a bathroom or hallway because they had no where else to go, Ostrander said.
According to Hodges, helping Lee prepare for the NSDA was not as intensive as getting Johnson and Connors ready.
Lee competed in the Tournament of Champions and already had practiced with the video format by the time NSDA came around. She practiced with her coach through FaceTime calls.
“We would work on different sections on my speech. At the end we put it all together,” Lee said. “We did the FaceTime calls three times a week and for us every practice was different because sometimes it would be us talking about how I felt about the sections of my speech or I would be performing a certain section.”
The duo interpretation event was not included in the Tournament of Champions, so getting Connors and Johnson ready for the NSDA tournament took more time, Hodges said.
Connors said this was her third year having Johnson as a partner for duo interpretation.
They had to do a lot of experimentation with what devices to use to record the video and make several tweaks to their speech to make it more relevant for the video medium.
“The technology just took two days alone to figure out and how we wanted it to look and what space looked best and then we practiced for a couple weeks. We had to get our video in by June 10,” she said. “We did our final filming on June 9 and probably the three weeks before it was constant practice whenever we could.”
Winning the NSDA championship is a good end to their three-year partnership, Connors said. She will attend college this fall and Johnson will be entering his senior year.
“We’ve been through victories and we’ve had losses and disappointments. All of our time and work that we spent on this and having it all pay off was just super awesome,” she said.
Voss said she practiced for about a month before the NSDA tournament. One of the biggest changes she made was getting used to delivering her speech to a camera rather than a live audience. She recorded her video about eight or nine times before she felt like she got the video right to submit it. She also had to experiment with using different devices. She found some of them cut the recordings off too early.
“Usually I would think about who am I speaking to and make eye contact. Now I was just working on speaking to a dot on a computer,” she said.
Voss said she still had fun even thought it wasn’t quite the same.
“It will be fun to look back and say I was in the first national speech tournament online,” she said.
Lee said she still feels amazing about her win because of all the work they put into their speeches, even though the tournament was online.
“I have a lot of friends who are in sports and it made me feel more grateful for my platform because speech is one of those places where you can use your voice to make so much change,” she said. “For other people, that’s how they feel about their sport or extra curricular. I feel so beyond blessed to have this opportunity.”
Johnson said social media helped him feel as nearly connected to the other competitors as if they were meeting in person. He was able to watch their speech videos and give instant feedback on social media.
“I think that social media made it feel as close it could to real nationals. I don’t think a lot of the experience was lost by having it online,” he said.
