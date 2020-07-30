Make-A-Wish Minnesota, Best Buy provide new gaming computer
Sometimes, wishes can come true. Apple Valley’s Andrew Adamson recently experienced this firsthand.
Andrew, a rising Eastview High School junior, had the chance to get the components to build a new gaming computer on July 21, thanks to Make-A-Wish Minnesota and the Apple Valley Best Buy. Last year, Andrew was diagnosed with cancer after he became ill at the end of a family camping trip.
Andrew, 16, has been an avid computer gamer for about five years and his favorite game is Rocket League.
“I’m so happy Andrew was able to get a good gaming system that we could not have been able to get on our own,” his mother, Tammie, said. “After all he’s been through, I was happy they were able to provide something like that for him.”
Sudden illness
Tammie said her son has always been healthy, so when his symptoms came on suddenly during the summer of 2019 it was a surprise.
The family was driving home from the trip when Andrew said he wasn’t feeling well and he vomited. His parents took him to an emergency room, where the medical staff thought Andrew was dehydrated.
The next day, Andrew had a bad cough so his father took him to their pediatrician. The doctor found a mass in Andrew’s chest after taking X-rays. A CT scan was done, which revealed a tumor. A biopsy found that it was a seminoma germ cell tumor about the size of a baseball.
“It was kind of numbing at first, just the thought of the cancer,” Tammie said of getting the news.
Andrew said he was mostly scared and unsure of what was going to happen. Tammie added that Andrew did not seem angry and just “seemed to go with the flow.”
“I personally wouldn’t have taken it as well,” Tammie said.
Andrew underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and surgery in October to remove the tumor, which was by then the size of a softball. The surgeon had to crack Andrew’s sternum to get to the tumor, so he had a long recovery time, Tammie said.
He had to do his schooling from home from October to December. In December he went back to school for half days and didn’t return to full days until February, before school buildings were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Andrew has been cancer-free since his surgery, he’s been dealing with lingering effects from the tumor. Tammie said Andrew continues to have breathing issues because the tumor was pushing against half of his left lung and his sternum. He has poor circulation in his hands and feet.
“(As of) the last check up, they’re not sure if he may have that issue the rest of his life,” Tammie said.
The tumor also affected his voice and he lost it for a period of time. He can speak now, but his voice continues to be raspy.
Doctors are unsure if the tumor was slow growing or a more recent development. Andrew had no other symptoms to indicate he had it before last summer, Tammie said.
Make-A-Wish
Tammie said they were connected with Make-A-Wish through Children’s Hospital. The volunteers spoke with Andrew about his interests. He decided he wanted to build a new gaming computer because the laptop he’s been using isn’t adequate enough for some of the games he enjoys.
On July 21, Andrew and Tammie arrived at Best Buy in Apple Valley around 9 a.m., before the store opened. Best Buy employees helped him pick out the components for the new computer. Make-A-Wish representatives were also present, Tammie said.
A member of Best Buy’s Geek Squad is scheduled to come to their home Aug. 6 to help him build the computer and get it set up. Andrew said the first game he plans to play is Rocket League with higher graphics.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.