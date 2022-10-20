av time square web.jpg

The new owners of the Time Square Shopping Center in Apple Valley are spending about $2.5 million for upgrades to the strip mall.

X-Golf plans to lease space in Time Square

The Time Square Shopping Center in Apple Valley is under new ownership.

An ownership group of six business partners plan to lease 10,000 square feet in the Time Square Shopping Center to open a new Apple Valley X-Golf location. The ownership hopes to open the site in February 2023.

