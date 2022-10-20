X-Golf plans to lease space in Time Square
The Time Square Shopping Center in Apple Valley is under new ownership.
A group composed of Obsidian Group, Endurus Capital and Mark Robinson of Mid-American Real Estate purchased the strip mall, constructed in the 1970s near the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42, for about $10.75 million from Time Square Shopping Center II LLP.
Robinson said the sale closed on Sept. 30.
The new ownership group plans to spend about $2.5 million for upgrading the shopping center, which will be overseen by Onyx Strategic Partners.
“We are planning to start some work yet this fall, but a majority of the work will be happening in spring of 2023; completion by summer of 2023,” Robinson said.
Obsidian Group CEO Daniel Kurkowski said in general, the group intends to upgrade the facade, landscaping, parking lot, lighting, signage and other general aesthetics “to bring it up to a higher standard commensurate with the top quality location in a top quality city like Apple Valley.”
X-Golf is planning to lease about 10,000 square feet of space in Time Square, which Kurkowski said the group is excited about. He added they are in the process of working with the city to see what else may be allowed to bring other “exciting” businesses or restaurants to the area.
“We have been collecting proposals already and are working with Jessie Houlihan with Onyx to understand what else we may be able to do to bring additional vibrancy to the center,” he said.
The Apple Valley X-Golf site will be the flagship location in Minnesota, according to Ben Feret, one of the six co-owners of multiple X-Golf locations in Minnesota. Feret is also part of Endurus Capital.
“I think just the overall demographics of Apple Valley are wonderful for the X-Golf clientele. The location in town is great,” he said.
Feret said the Apple Valley X-Golf will offer nine private golf simulators, a full bar, food options and a private party room with televisions, pool tables and other games. There are also plans to expand the patio area next year for additional outdoor seating during the summer months. Feret and his business partners searched for a south metro location for about two years.
“We’re hoping to be open by Feb. 1,” he said.
Feret said X-Golf also offers indoor golf leagues and a PGA professional is on site to give lessons and club fittings.
X-Golf offers over 50 courses to choose from for the golf simulators.
“Many of them are the courses that are played on the PGA Tour,” Feret said.
Feret said X-Golf attracts a diverse demographic.
“The spectrum of the golfer, we have anybody from people that are just starting to pick up a golf club to ... zero handicap,” he said. “So we kind of pride ourself in really covering the largest spectrum of golfers in Minnesota.”
More information about X-Golf can be found at playxgolf.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
