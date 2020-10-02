Apple Valley seniors

Most events are held at the Apple Valley Seniors building, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. All activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, Oct. 5 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, Oct. 6 – 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters

Wednesday, Oct. 7 – 9:30 a.m. Pool; 9:45 a.m. Yoga-Intermediate; 1 p.m. Pool

Thursday, Oct. 8 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance @ Community Ctr; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance @ Community Ctr; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1:15 p.m. Hardanger

Friday, Oct. 9 – 9:15 a.m. Morning Stretch; 10:45 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool

Tags

Load comments