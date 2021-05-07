Apple Valley seniors

This is a tentative calendar assuming the Senior Center is open and available to members. Events with a * are virtual and will be held whether the building is open or closed. Most activities are by appointment only. Please call 952-953-2345 to register. Members may schedule in advance; nonmembers may call the day of for space availability.

Monday, May 10 – 9 a.m. Pool; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Stitchers

Tuesday, May 11 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement 8 hr; 9 a.m. Pool; 9 a.m. Table Tennis; 9:15 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 10 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Painters; 1:15 pm Hardanger

Wednesday, May 12 – 9 a.m. Driver Improvement 8 hr; 9 a.m. Pool; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9:45 a.m. Yoga – Intermediate; 10 a.m. Zoom Scientific American*; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Zoom Bingo*

Thursday, May 13 – 9 a.m. Pool; 9 a.m. Table Tennis; 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Tai Chi; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 1 p.m. Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. Color & Chat

Friday, May 14 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 p.m. Ladies Pool

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogarts’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.

