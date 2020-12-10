Eric Carlson plans to start Jan. 19
Apple Valley city officials have chosen a new parks and recreation director.
City Administrator Tom Lawell told the newspaper Dec. 8 that Eric Carlson, who has served as parks and recreation director for the city of Inver Grove Heights for over 13 years, has accepted the position. His hiring is on the Dec. 10 City Council meeting agenda to be formally approved by the council with a planned start date of Jan. 19.
“Eric has great experience and talent and we are fortunate to have him join our team” Lawell said. “Our Parks and Recreation facilities and activities contribute greatly to the quality of life we enjoy in Apple Valley. With his enthusiasm and leadership, Eric will build on our past success and will do an excellent job for the community.”
Carlson also has served as the parks and public works director for city of Champlin and in various parks and recreation roles for the city of Burnsville. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota in recreation administration and a master’s degree from Hamline University in public administration. He is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association and has earned its highest distinction as a certified park and recreation executive, Lawell said.
According to City Council documents, Carlson’s annual base pay will be $148,615.
Carlson was one of five finalists selected be part of interviews with the city that took place Nov. 19 and 20.
The City Council approved hiring Huelife on Aug. 13 to assist with recruiting a new director at a cost not to exceed $12,000 plus expenses. The five finalists were among 67 people who initially applied for the position. The list was trimmed to 13 potential finalists for the council to consider for interviews after Richard Fursman of Huelife screened the candidates and got more information about their background. The five finalists to be interviewed were chosen from that group of 13.
Park Maintenance Superintendent Mike Endres has been working as acting parks and recreation director since late March after the sudden death of Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein on March 21. The City Council learned in August that Endres had indicated his desire to return to his return to his previous position by the end of the year.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
