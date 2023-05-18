Second survey planned for possible bond referendum
The city of Apple Valley is seeking another round of input on possible projects for a potential parks bond referendum.
In April, city officials reviewed the results of a community survey conducted in March. Based on the survey findings, a revised list of projects that could be funded by a potential parks bond referendum was created and recently released on the city’s website.
The project list and cost estimates are not final, according to the city’s website:
- Trails: includes resurfacing about 75% of the existing trails and creating new trails. Estimated cost: $2 million;
- Natural resources protection: includes creating natural prairies, developing pollinator and bee-friendly areas and planting new trees. Estimate: $2 million;
- Preserving existing park system amenities: includes replacing playground and skate ground equipment, tennis and basketball courts, ballfield backstops and benches, lighting and irrigation systems and other improvements across the park system. Estimate: $16.5 million;
- Apple Valley Aquatic Center improvements: includes replacing mechanical systems for energy efficiency and water conservation, and refurbishing slides and other features. Estimate: $8.1 million;
- Community Center and Senior Center improvements: includes an expanded coffee lounge for seniors, more program space, wood working shop, fitness space, indoor family playground and updates to Community Center meeting rooms and lobby areas. The two buildings would also be joined to create one building. Estimate: $10.6 million;
- Redwood Park master plan: includes removing the existing building and pool, adding an inclusive playground, interactive splash pad, new shelter building with restrooms, tennis and pickleball courts, a hammock area and on-site parking. Estimate: $9.6 million. The plan also includes a pedestrian tunnel under County Road 42 that would not be funded by a referendum because it’s part of a Dakota County improvement project for County Road 42.
- Kelley Park master plan: includes enlarging the performance area, a bigger restroom facility, new playground, interactive splash pad, basketball court, public art and more on-site parking. Estimate: $8.6 million;
- Hayes Park youth baseball and softball complex: a four-field youth baseball and softball complex is proposed, which would replace the existing four fields on Westview Elementary School’s property. The new fields would have a turf surface, covered dugouts, approximately 240-foot fences and would have lighting. Estimate: $5.2 million;
- Hayes Arena: includes updating refrigeration equipment and replacing the floor and dasher boards. Estimate: $3.9 million.
Next steps
The city has scheduled multiple public informational sessions in May.
“We are hosting another series of public informational sessions so residents can learn more about the process, proposals, and impacts,” Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said a May 15 email. “The meetings lead up to a second statistically accurate public opinion survey we plan to conduct in the middle of June.”
The meetings are set for:
- 9 a.m. May 20, Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road
- 10:30 a.m. virtual, meet.goto.com/698075733
- 3 p.m. May 23, virtual, meet.goto.com/393943901
- 6 p.m. May 23, Apple Valley Community Center
- 6 p.m. May 24, Apple Valley Community Center.
According to the city, the second survey will help the City Council determine if the revised list of projects are a priority for residents; if residents support the proposed tax increase, and if there are projects that are not supported by residents.
“Once the results of the second survey are understood, and if the results suggest that residents are interested in a referendum, a referendum package will be developed. Residents will then be provided with information about what specific improvements are proposed, what the tax impacts would be if the referendum was successful, and other general information. If a referendum is to be held, the City Council is planning a referendum vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023,” the website states. “If the referendum passes, improvement projects would begin in 2024 and should be completed by the end of 2026. With voter approval, the City Council could consider selling park improvement bonds that would finance park projects allowing the proposed improvements to be made. Bonds would be repaid by residents through an increase in property taxes.”
To learn more about the proposed projects and a potential referendum, visitapplevalleymn.gov. Residents with questions can also contact Carlson at eric.carlson@applevalleymn.gov or 952-953-2310.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
