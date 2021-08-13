First public hearing is Aug. 24
The city of Apple Valley is seeking input from residents about allowing backyard chickens at single family residences.
The Apple Valley Urban Affairs Advisory Committee is hosting a public hearing 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W. to get feedback on draft ordinance changes related to backyard chickens.
“We know there’s a lot of interest, but in a community of 55,000 people, there must be other opinions. There must be other viewpoints and we’re hoping that this public hearing would help generate some of that,” said Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist.
The Apple Valley City Council voted Nov. 12, 2020, to direct the Urban Affairs Committee to revisit an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the City Council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. The vote had followed a review of the city ordinance pertaining to household pets and farm animals prompted by residents expressing interest in keeping goats and chickens at their single-family homes.
The council went through with the Nov. 12 vote after supporters of backyard chickens and Apple Valley residents asked the city to look at the issue again.
Other Dakota County cities including Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville allow chickens. All of those cities limit the number chickens that can be kept and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee has been working on the topic since February. The group discussed the proposed changes at its last meeting on July 27. According to the city, the draft ordinance changes include:
• permitting chickens to be kept in all single-family zones and institutional zones for school educational purposes;
• prohibiting roosters;
• limiting the number of chickens that can be kept to four or five hens.
• prohibiting butchering;
• requiring permits to keep chickens without the permission of neighbors;
• setbacks that would not allow a chicken coop in the front yard. The coop and run would have to be closer to the property dwelling than neighboring homes and be 10 feet from the rear and side yard lot lines;
• the chicken coop being considered an alternative accessory structure;
• requiring chicken waste to be disposed of through a licensed hauler and not allowing it to be composted on site, and
• requiring that feed be stored in a metal, water-tight and rodent-resistent containers.
Nordquist said the proposed permit process for keeping chickens hasn’t been finalized but preliminary plans include having residents renew the permit every two years. There would be an initial cost for the first permit but subsequent renewals could be free.
“Knowing where they’re located helps us address nuisance conditions if they arise and it helps us keep track of how many are out there in a broadly regulated way,” he said.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee will respond to and make changes if needed after the public hearing, Nordquist said. The Planning Commission is also reviewing the draft ordinance because of the group’s focus on land uses in the city. A public hearing will be scheduled during a Planning Commission meeting, likely in the fall. The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee and Planning Commission will both make recommendations about the proposed changes for the City Council to consider, Nordquist added.
Residents who are unable to attend the public hearings can submit feedback about backyard chickens via email to Nordquist at Bruce.Nordquist@applevalleymn.gov. More information about the proposed ordinance changes can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3jfawnt5.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
