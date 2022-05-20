Results will help gauge community support for possible bond referendum
Apple Valley residents are being asked to give feedback on changes they want to see in the city’s parks and recreation system.
The city is conducting an online survey at https://bit.ly/avparks which will be available through mid-June. The survey information will be used to create master plans, a list of potential projects, as well as evaluate if and how much the community would support a potential parks bond referendum, according to a news release.
According to the city, examples of potential projects that could be funded by a referendum include updating existing community and neighborhood parks and trail systems; reinvesting in major recreational facilities such as the Apple Valley Community Center or Apple Valley Senior Center and redesigning or constructing new master plans for places including Alimagnet, Kelley, Farquar or Redwood parks.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee began talking about a potential parks referendum in September 2018 and had a number of meetings where the future of the parks system, a referendum and possible projects were discussed in 2019. The discussions were paused in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected death of previous Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein.
The committee resumed discussions in April 2021 after Eric Carlson was hired as Bernstein’s replacement. Staff and committee members have also toured multiple park projects across the Twin Cities and met with different local youth athletics groups.
The last successful parks bond referendum was in 2007. The $14.4 million referendum funded projects, including the construction of the Senior Center; adding the lazy river and slides at the Aquatic Center; building Quarry Park, replacing playgrounds and making renovations to Redwood Pool. Other park bond referendum attempts were also made in 1971, 1977, 1979, 1986 and 1997, according to the city’s research.
The city has park system assets worth more than $31 million (not including Valleywood Golf Course, two ice arenas and Apple Valley Senior Center). The city parks have been built through park bond referendums and park dedication fees collected from developers. The city uses its general fund to maintain the parks, but there is no dedicated fund for park projects. City officials say $1.1 million would be required annually to fund future replacements.
In September, the City Council supported beginning a process to engage the community and explore if support exists for a parks bond referendum.
The city news release says information about potential projects and master plans will be shared in the fourth quarter of 2022, “so everyone can have an understanding of the projects under consideration and the required investments needed to make these improvements.”
The city anticipates conducting a public opinion survey during the first quarter of 2023 to gauge if residents are supportive of referendum, which projects they would be interested in supporting, and how much of a tax increase residents would vote for to fund parks and recreation improvements.
“Once the results of the survey are compiled, and if the results suggest residents are agreeable to a referendum, a referendum package will be developed,” the news release states. “Residents will then be provided with information about what improvements are proposed, what the tax impact would be if the referendum was successful, and other general information. If a referendum is to be held, the City Council is planning towards a referendum vote in November 2023.”
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said he anticipates the city would also form a steering committee to explore the possible referendum and potential projects in the fall or in early 2023.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
