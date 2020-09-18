The city of Apple Valley is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Telecommunications Advisory Committee.
The new member would serve for a three-year term expiring March 1, 2023.
The five-member Telecommunications Advisory Committee is a standing committee with the responsibility to advise the City Council on matters relating to cable TV and telecommunications; evaluate cable system performance; provide a forum of first consideration for cable TV complaints regarding service, programming, access, and quality of reception; oversee franchise grantee compliance; and evaluate franchise renewal proceedings. The committee votes on recommendations, which are then sent to the City Council.
This committee meets the first Monday in March, June, and December and the second Monday in September, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Municipal Center.
The City Council will fill these vacancies by appointment. Residents interested in submitting their names for consideration must file an application with the City Clerk by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30. Application forms may be obtained at www.cityofapplevally.org or at the office of the Apple Valley City Clerk, at 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley, or by calling 952-953-2506.
