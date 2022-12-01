Red's Chop Shop thanked for donation to K-9 program
One of the Apple Valley Police Department’s newest members has four legs and a passion for chewing Kong toys.
Moose, a 1-year-old Dutch shepherd, finished his canine training with his handler, Officer Alex Witkowski on Nov. 18 and worked their first shift together Nov. 23. Moose has been living with Witkowski since July after he was flown from his native Poland.
The pair were introduced to the Apple Valley City Council during the Nov. 22 meeting. The Police Department and the council also recognized Apple Valley resident Lance “Red” Rosa, owner of Red’s Chop Shop in Apple Valley. Rosa’s barbershop raised $10,000 to help the department acquire Moose. He worked with the Apple Valley Community Crime Prevention on the donation.
“The reality of it being a conversation in a barbershop to ... a big production here in the building tonight, it’s cool to be part of something ... of a campaign like that,” Rosa said.
The idea for the fundraiser came after Rosa had a conversation with Apple Valley Police Deputy Chief Greg Dahlstrom while he was in the shop for a haircut. Dahlstrom told him about the retirement of one of the department’s two dogs, Duke, in 2020 but their funding to replace Duke would not be available for a few years. Rosa said he decided he wanted to help the department to acquire another dog sooner.
Rosa said he launched the fundraiser, known as “Operation Chopper” in August 2021. The campaign was named for Chopper, his Boston terrier who hangs out as a mascot at the shop.
The barbershop raised money by donating $5 from every haircut given on Tuesdays and other donations from community members. The money was presented to the Police Department within a year of the fundraiser first starting, Rosa said.
“It’s the biggest one shot that we’ve done,” he said. “We’ve put out more money than that throughout the two years we’ve been open.”
Rosa said he’s also supported other causes including sponsoring local youth athletes, collecting backpacks to be donated to Valley Middle School students and donating his time to give members of the National Guard haircuts while they were responding to unrest after the death of George Floyd.
“I’m just trying to bring back that old school vibe of what a community barbershop is all about,” he said.
Training
Witkowski, who has been an officer with Apple Valley for just over three years, and Moose went through a 14-week training with McDonough K-9 in Anoka after the pair had an initial bonding period.
“My whole life I always wanted to run the dog as well. I’ve always been a big dog person, always had dogs at home, always been working on training dogs, and it’s a good avenue to kind of take things to the next step with the dog career,” he said.
Moose lives at home with Witkowski. He gets along with Witkowski’s two other dogs, but has his own kennel space in the basement because he’s just “too much” for the other dogs sometimes, Witkowski said.
“He’s big. He’s hyper. He’s young. He’s got more drive, got more energy,” he said.
They began their training on Aug. 15. Witkowski said they were essentially starting with nothing with Moose. He didn’t know any commands but it was fun watching Moose and their relationship grow, and seeing his personality come through during the process.
“It starts really slow. I mean, you start with nothing but you end up with the finished product,” he said.
Moose is trained in criminal apprehension tracking, article search and certified to detect methamphetamine, heroin, ecstasy and cocaine.
“He’s a very smart dog and he’s very, very receptive to me. He’s a people pleaser; all he wants is to make Dad happy which is absolutely phenomenal 99% of the time,” Witkowski said. “But there’s that 1% of the time where he’s trying to please you by trying to anticipate what you want to do next and he might not do what you want him to do, or he’ll do it before I asked him to do it.”
Witkowski said Moose has a strong drive to work, always needs a job and often doesn’t relax.
One of Witkowski’s roles as the canine handler is to be able to read his dog to know when Moose finds what’s being sought and also to know when it’s time to take a break.
“Fortunately, unfortunately, he has no regard for his own personal safety. He doesn’t. He doesn’t conceptually conceptualize the idea that he may get hurt doing this,” he said. “Which is where I have to step in and I have to say, ‘Hey, buddy, we got to tone it down.’”
Witkowski said he’s looking forward to doing drug interdiction work with Moose. He also said being on a track with the dog will be “the coolest thing of all time.” He hopes that Moose will stay healthy and be able to work for several years.
“The dog is just an absolutely phenomenal tool,” he said.
