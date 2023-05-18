Matt Nelson: ‘It’ll be a good challenge’
“When I graduated high school I never thought I’d be the fire chief.”
Matt Nelson said those words on May 4; just days before he was set to take over the duties as the Apple Valley Fire Department’s chief after the retirement of his predecessor Chuck Russell on May 9.
“I think Chuck’s done such a good job of trying to make sure I understand what’s going on and me being around the department for last 18 years, I understand what needs to happen or how things work,” he said. “Where if a new person came in, they may have a lot of knowledge, but there will be a learning curve to Apple Valley.”
Nelson became the Apple Valley Fire Department’s eighth chief in its history on May 10, though he took the oath of office for the position during the April 27 City Council meeting. It was a complete turnaround from his original career plans.
“When I left high school, I went to school to be a computer programmer and that’s when I heard about joining the fire explorer program, and then that kind of completely changed my trajectory as far as a career path,” he said.
He decided to check out a Fire Explorer program in 2004, which is sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America, after graduating from Eastview High School in Apple Valley in 2002. Nelson and his family lived in West St. Paul until he was a second-grader, and they relocated to Lakeville. He attended Southview Elementary in Apple Valley, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley before going to Eastview High.
He and his wife are raising their two children in Apple Valley.
Nelson holds an associate degree in fire science from Hennepin Technical College and he earned a paramedic certification at Inver Hills Community College.
He worked as a full-time paramedic for Allina for four years until he was offered a full-time firefighting job with South Metro Fire Department, which covers South St. Paul and West St. Paul. He worked for that department until his hiring as the Apple Valley Fire Department’s deputy chief.
Nelson said he joined the Apple Valley department as a paid on-call firefighter in 2005. He rose through the ranks, serving as a captain for eight years and assistant chief for three years before being promoted to deputy chief in 2019.
As a deputy chief his main role was to handle training and day-to-day operations. He said his role as chief will involve working with the department heads and looking at the department from a high level.
“It’ll be kind of another different way of thinking, which ... obviously plays a big factor in how the department goes. So I think it’ll be a good challenge,” he said.
When asked about his leadership philosophy, Nelson said he tries to remember that paid on-call firefighters are there because they want to be.
“They’re not making enough money to pay their mortgage or they all have some other type of job,” he said, adding they are there because want to help the community.
Nelson said he sees part of his role as chief is to make sure the firefighters have the training and equipment resources to do their job well. He also believes in delegating tasks to people’s strengths as the firefighting staff gains more knowledge.
“I don’t necessarily need to have my hands in everything, or I don’t even do everything. I need to provide them with the stuff they need to accomplish whatever task needs to happen,” he said.
Nelson said the department is in a good place moving forward. He doesn’t believe drastic changes are needed.
“It’s more kind of keeping us at the higher level we’re at ... and obviously looking at the new trends or new things that are happening,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
