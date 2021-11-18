New location, activities being considered
Visitors to next year’s Mid-Winter Fest may see a break from the traditional format the event has had since it started over 40 years ago.
The City Council discussed possible changes to the 44th annual Mid-Winter Fest during a Nov. 9 work session.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said he had attended community events in other cities and had recent conversations with city administrators that it might be time to reinvent how Apple Valley does some of its celebrations.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said one of the city’s goals this year is to revamp the community celebrations so they appeal to a wider base of participants.
The 2021 Mid-Winter Fest was changed and reduced in response to COVID-19 health restrictions.
As events like Mid-Winter are held again like before the pandemic, the city doesn’t necessarily want to repeat all of the activities the event featured, according to Carlson.
Mid-Winter Fest has traditionally been held at the Hayes Park/Apple Valley Community Center area and included a medallion hunt, horse drawn wagon rides, entertainers, balloon creations, vendor tables, hockey tournament, ice carving, a volleyball, cribbage tournament, face painting and Boy Scout activities.
Carlson said the city is looking to possibly move the event to Johnny Cake Ridge Park West and schedule it for Feb. 5, 2022.
The possible activities for the revamped event could include outdoor tournaments like pickleball, bags and kickball; youth hockey games at the outdoor rinks; horse drawn sleigh or dog sled rides; a medallion hunt; a live band; food trucks or a fireworks show. The anticipated budget for this Mid-Winter Fest concept could be about $30,000.
Carlson said the Apple Valley Arts Foundation is willing to sponsor the band. He asked the council if the city should seek sponsorships for other parts of the festival to help offset some of the costs or if admission should be charged to attend the event, and if council members are supportive of the changes.
All of the council members agreed that the event should remain free to the public.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said she’s supportive of the changes and said some businesses may want to support Mid-Winter Fest.
Council Member John Bergman said he liked that the city is changing things up rather than getting stagnant. He added that the dog sled rides appealed to him.
Many businesses are being “hit up” for several things so some may not want to or be able to do sponsorships, Council Member Tom Goodwin said, adding he’s concerned about how the distinction will be made about who to ask.
Carlson said city staff will move forward with making changes and keep the council informed about the plans.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
