Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland says she never pictured herself getting into politics.
That changed in the early 1990s when the mother of four was elected to serve on the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board, a position she would hold for six years. Her desire to become involved was borne through a desire to make sure the district she and her late husband, Tim, had chosen for educating their children would continue to the kind of district it had been. The schools were a reason her family moved to Apple Valley in 1989.
Her term with the School Board began during a difficult time in her life. She learned she was pregnant with her fourth child before the death of her husband. During her time with the school district Hamann-Roland was involved with efforts that included the creation of the School of Environmental Studies on the property of the Minnesota Zoo.
“I had to really find how to live again and I put my focus on my children, and growing the school district,” she recalled.
Hamann-Roland’s political career began a new chapter in 1998 when she was elected as Apple Valley’s mayor. For the past 21 years, she’s helped lead Apple Valley through growth, redevelopment and more as the longest serving mayor in the city’s 51-year history.
During that time, she’s become a familiar face of the city to residents, businesses and other elected officials. Aside from her presence at City Council meetings, she has often been seen visiting businesses or attending ribbon cuttings, local concerts and other community events. Many simply call her “Mayor Mary.”
Hamann-Roland serves on several local boards and committees including the Apple Valley Arts Foundation, Transportation Advisory Board, Dakota Broadband Board and High Performance Partnership for Dakota County.
“I’m really proud that Apple Valley has become a destination place; that it’s has been ranked multiple times in Money Magazine’s Best Cities in America, that we have done well over a billion and a half dollars of investment in our community, which is good for all of us. It keeps our taxes economical, and stable and predictable, and keeps our community really vital,” she said.
She is about to start a new journey in January when she takes her seat as a county commissioner for Dakota County’s District 7, which includes Apple Valley and Rosemount Precincts 3 and 5. She defeated incumbent Chris Gerlach for the seat during the 2020 general election.
“I look forward to continuing serving the communities of Apple Valley and Rosemount, of course, all of Dakota County, for many, many years,” she said.
Points of pride
Hamann-Roland said she has many reasons to be proud of how Apple Valley has progressed during her tenure as mayor.
The city has emphasized and practiced energy efficiency and sustainable practices. Residents have been taught how to save energy in their homes. The current Municipal Center, which has housed the city’s offices since 2001, was the first green municipal center in the state, Hamann-Roland said.
The city has maintained stability and predictability with its budgets thanks to a “strong” City Council and city leaders, she said. Hamann-Roland noted the budget supports annual street and utility reconstruction around the city, which means residents do not receive special assessments to pay for projects near their homes.
“What we’ve done and working together, are really ready for the council to move forward in the future and that was an important decision for me to make,” she said. “I needed to know that when I left, that our community would be in good order.”
The success of the city’s municipal liquor stores have also helped the budget and to lower taxes for residents in recent years, Hamann-Roland noted. According to the city, a total of $9.54 million has been transferred from the liquor fund to the general fund. Those dollars have been used for purchases such as new fire trucks, police patrol cars and parks and recreation vehicles, along with equipment for firefighters.
Hamann-Roland said she’s also proud that the city was able to see residential and commercial growth of the Central Village area despite the economic downturn in 2008.
“We could have been left with a huge hole and a failure ... but what happened today is their success,” she said.
Other successes Hamann-Roland noted during her time as mayor include the city’s two AAA bond ratings, the celebration of the city’s 50th anniversary, expansion and addition of businesses and bringing bus rapid transit to the city.
Transitions
Since the general election, Hamann-Roland’s schedule has been filled with preparing for her new elected position and helping the city to transition to a new mayor. She’s been attending County Board meetings, trainings and also met with various county employees to get acclimated and learn more about the issues the County Board is tackling. She also reached out to local officials in Rosemount to discuss some of the county’s ongoing work.
When asked what she’s looking forward to working on first, she said the COVID-19 pandemic is a priority.
“This pandemic has shown us that every day, in every way, we have to continuously improve and make sure that we are serving our community in the best way that keep it healthy,” she said.
Hamann-Roland said she also looks forward to working on parks and recreation and transportation related issues.
As far as filling the mayoral position when it becomes vacant after Hamann-Roland officially resigns January, City Administrator Tom Lawell said the selection process will be up to the City Council to decide at its Jan. 14 meeting.
“Once the Mayor’s seat is declared vacant, the City Council will fill the seat by appointment. They may select someone on the City Council or another qualified person to fill the position,” he said. “Should they choose a current member of the City Council to serve as mayor, there would then be a vacant City Council position. The City Council would then select someone to fill that position.”
The City Council will have precedent to follow. When Mayor Will Branning was elected to the County Board in 1996, the council chose a current City Council member to become mayor, creating an open seat on the council. The council then announced an open process to accept applications from residents interested in filling the vacant council seat. The applicants were interviewed and a City Council member was selected, Lawell said.
Until then, Hamann-Roland said she’s still working as the mayor and speaking with residents. She also plans to continue her other community involvements.
“I have to say, I’m not really leaving I’m just expanding,” she said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
